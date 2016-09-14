Bust Out the Blankets 

Seasonal transitions were once marked by ritual celebrations that brought communities together to share food, sell wares and enjoy music. On Sept. 24, Sol Alchemy Temple will follow suit, offering people the opportunity to peruse handmade goods by local artists and experience "the way of the Fall Festival" at its Fall Festival and Boutique Grand Opening event.

Recently rebranded, the Sol Alchemy Temple space is shared by a variety of health practitioners including massage therapists, yoga and meditation teachers, energy workers and alternative healing groups. It will also soon be home to a boutique offering items by local artists.

Founder Breyn Hibbs explains that as her business expanded, she realized its purpose had also evolved. She says, "It's a Temple because it's not just about one practice or way, it's about 'ancient ways made modern'...and offering them in a way that begins to build bridges between the timelessness and potency of ancient teachings and practices, and the reality of modern-day life."

For Hibbs, a space focused on the sacred was a natural choice—as was introducing the boutique and its goods through a fall celebration rooted in rituals. One of those rituals includes laying blankets, instead of setting up booths, to display art for both viewing and sale.

The boutique will house three main categories of art: Tools for Transformation (wands, rattles and other items used in rituals), Art of Food Alchemy (medicinal and high vibrational foods) and Sacred Adornment (jewelry). Featured artists will include Kim Jones Queen, Ondi Hibbs with Bird Lady Photography and Dolly Kaupp with Sacred Awakening.

The festival and grand opening event will begin with an opening circle and then a potluck meal will be offered while artists display and sell their works. The day will conclude with a live Kirtan concert and song circle.

Sol Alchemy Temple

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10:30am-6:30pm

2150 NE Studio Rd. Suite A-5, Bend

solalchemy.com