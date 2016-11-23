But Wait, There's More! 

The Tumalo Food Court, located just off Highway 20 in Tumalo, takes two of Bend's and one of Sunriver's most beloved eateries and puts them in one easy location. There's not a lot of information online about the spot (in point of fact, there's none), so here is a quick look at the three carts down the block from The Bite.

Bangers and Brews

This excellent family-owned and operated spot makes some of the finest old world bratwurst and sausage recipes imaginable. This is a place that deserves to catch on Central Oregon-wide.

Panini's Pizzeria

Trust me on this: The pizzas offered in the brick and mortar location, including my favorites, the Czerny Chicken and the Vivaldi Vegetarian, are divine. So long as the cart version follows suit, all is going to be right with your world.

Pilot Butte Drive-In

I had NO idea these guys had a food cart, but as long as the burgers still have the classic Pilot Butte flavor, I'll eat it off the ground. There should be a Pilot Butte Drive-in on every corner in the country. Burgers and fries, oh my.

Tumalo Food Court

Off Highway 20, Near Tumalo Garden Market,

19879 Eighth St., Tumalo

Hours vary