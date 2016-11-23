November 23, 2016 Chow » Little Bites

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

But Wait, There's More! 

Three more reasons to head to Tumalo

By
The Tumalo Food Court offers food from three of Central Oregon's favorites.

The Tumalo Food Court offers food from three of Central Oregon's favorites.

The Tumalo Food Court, located just off Highway 20 in Tumalo, takes two of Bend's and one of Sunriver's most beloved eateries and puts them in one easy location. There's not a lot of information online about the spot (in point of fact, there's none), so here is a quick look at the three carts down the block from The Bite.

Bangers and Brews

This excellent family-owned and operated spot makes some of the finest old world bratwurst and sausage recipes imaginable. This is a place that deserves to catch on Central Oregon-wide.

Panini's Pizzeria

Trust me on this: The pizzas offered in the brick and mortar location, including my favorites, the Czerny Chicken and the Vivaldi Vegetarian, are divine. So long as the cart version follows suit, all is going to be right with your world.

Pilot Butte Drive-In

I had NO idea these guys had a food cart, but as long as the burgers still have the classic Pilot Butte flavor, I'll eat it off the ground. There should be a Pilot Butte Drive-in on every corner in the country. Burgers and fries, oh my.

Tumalo Food Court

Off Highway 20, Near Tumalo Garden Market,

19879 Eighth St., Tumalo

Hours vary

Speaking of...

More Little Bites »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Little Bites

More by Jared Rasic

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation