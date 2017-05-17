Celebrate Local Food, a Pop-Up Farmers Market and Dine Out for Good 

Local Food & Farm Discovery Day

Celebrate local food by tasting it and meeting Central Oregon merchants and producers at Savory Spice Shop on May 19. The Central Oregon Seed Exchange will be there to tell you which local seeds do well in our climate. Visitors can also plant seeds to get their own gardens started at home. Don't forget to grab a Food & Farm Directory; it's the perfect resource for finding local products at your fingertips, available from The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.

Friday, May 19, 11am-4pm

Savory Spice Shop

375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend

Pop-Up Farmers Market & Food, Plant & Seed Swap

Can't wait for the farmers markets to start? Visit the pop-up farmers market at Locavore on May 21 for CSA shares and fresh, local spring veggies. If you have homemade, homegrown or foraged foods you want to swap with others, register for their food swap that happens from 10am to noon. If food swapping isn't your thing but you have extra seeds or plants you can swap them from noon to 2pm, no registration required.

Sunday, May 21, at 10am – 2pm

Central Oregon Locavore

1841 NE 3rd St., Bend

Dine Out to End Domestic Violence

You can help end domestic violence simply by having a meal. Dine at Global Fusion on May 26 and you will help Saving Grace support survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Global Fusion has delicious, unique tacos, all kinds of ethnic rice, bean and noodle bowls, salads, sandwiches and rotating daily specials. Global Fusion will donate a portion of the day's proceeds to Saving Grace.

Friday, May 26, 11am-8pm

Bethlyn's Global Fusion

1075 NW Newport Ave., Bend