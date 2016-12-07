December 07, 2016 News » News Features

Celebrating a Century 

Deschutes County turns 100

Deschutes County is Oregon's youngest county, but this month, it's still turning the ripe old age of 100. It was 1914 when voters approved separating a portion of Crook County—itself part of the giant Wasco County until 1882— to form Jefferson County. In 1916, voters approved the creation of Deschutes County from Crook County.

Throughout Deschutes County's history, massive population growth has often been the name of the game. The county had an estimated 5,000 residents upon its formation, which doubled by 1920. Fast forward to modern times, when Deschutes County's population growth has outpaced every other Oregon county for the past 20 years, according to the Deschutes County website.

As part of Deschutes County's centennial celebrations, check out Deschutes.org/100years, and use the hashtag #DC100Years to share photos and memories.

Deschutes County Timeline

1813

First known white men enter Central Oregon

1848

Oregon Territory created

1859

Oregon becomes a state

1882

Crook County formed from Wasco County

1900

Alexander M. Drake arrives in the future town of Bend

1901

City of Sisters platted; Construction of Pilot Butte Canal begins

1905

City of Redmond platted; City of Bend incorporated

1910

City of Redmond incorporated; La Pine platted as a townsite; First electricity in Bend and Redmond; First attempt at creating Deschutes County from Crook County

1911

Great Northern Railroad reaches Bend and Redmond

1916

Dec. 13: Gov. James Withycombe proclaims Deschutes County as an official county

1918

Drake Park created by city bond levy

1926

Bend's Congress St. Apartments dynamited by moonshiners

1933

First Water Pageant held on Mirror Pond

1941

Deschutes County begins land-use planning

1946

City of Sisters incorporated

1958

Poma lift starts operating on Bachelor Butte

1963

COCC breaks ground on Awbrey Butte

1964

Astronauts arrive in Central Oregon to train for moon landing

1998

Deschutes County population goes over 100,000 residents

2016

Deschutes County turns 100 Current population: 175,268+, according to 2015 U.S. Census


Deschutes County Centennial Celebration

Deschutes Historical Museum,

129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend

Dec. 13, 11am-1pm

541-389-1813

