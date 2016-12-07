Celebrating a Century 

Deschutes County is Oregon's youngest county, but this month, it's still turning the ripe old age of 100. It was 1914 when voters approved separating a portion of Crook County—itself part of the giant Wasco County until 1882— to form Jefferson County. In 1916, voters approved the creation of Deschutes County from Crook County.

Throughout Deschutes County's history, massive population growth has often been the name of the game. The county had an estimated 5,000 residents upon its formation, which doubled by 1920. Fast forward to modern times, when Deschutes County's population growth has outpaced every other Oregon county for the past 20 years, according to the Deschutes County website.

As part of Deschutes County's centennial celebrations, check out Deschutes.org/100years, and use the hashtag #DC100Years to share photos and memories.

Deschutes County Timeline

1813 First known white men enter Central Oregon 1848 Oregon Territory created 1859 Oregon becomes a state 1882 Crook County formed from Wasco County 1900 Alexander M. Drake arrives in the future town of Bend 1901 City of Sisters platted; Construction of Pilot Butte Canal begins 1905 City of Redmond platted; City of Bend incorporated 1910 City of Redmond incorporated; La Pine platted as a townsite; First electricity in Bend and Redmond; First attempt at creating Deschutes County from Crook County 1911 Great Northern Railroad reaches Bend and Redmond 1916 Dec. 13: Gov. James Withycombe proclaims Deschutes County as an official county 1918 Drake Park created by city bond levy 1926 Bend's Congress St. Apartments dynamited by moonshiners 1933 First Water Pageant held on Mirror Pond 1941 Deschutes County begins land-use planning 1946 City of Sisters incorporated 1958 Poma lift starts operating on Bachelor Butte 1963 COCC breaks ground on Awbrey Butte 1964 Astronauts arrive in Central Oregon to train for moon landing 1998 Deschutes County population goes over 100,000 residents 2016 Deschutes County turns 100 Current population: 175,268+, according to 2015 U.S. Census

Deschutes Historical Museum,

129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend

Dec. 13, 11am-1pm

541-389-1813