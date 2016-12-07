Celebrating a Century 

Deschutes County is Oregon's youngest county, but this month, it's still turning the ripe old age of 100. It was 1914 when voters approved separating a portion of Crook County—itself part of the giant Wasco County until 1882— to form Jefferson County. In 1916, voters approved the creation of Deschutes County from Crook County.
Throughout Deschutes County's history, massive population growth has often been the name of the game. The county had an estimated 5,000 residents upon its formation, which doubled by 1920. Fast forward to modern times, when Deschutes County's population growth has outpaced every other Oregon county for the past 20 years, according to the Deschutes County website.
As part of Deschutes County's centennial celebrations, check out Deschutes.org/100years, and use the hashtag #DC100Years to share photos and memories.
First known white men enter Central Oregon
1848
Oregon Territory created
1859
Oregon becomes a state
1882
Crook County formed from Wasco County
1900
Alexander M. Drake arrives in the future town of Bend
1901
City of Sisters platted; Construction of Pilot Butte Canal begins
1905
City of Redmond platted; City of Bend incorporated
1910
City of Redmond incorporated; La Pine platted as a townsite; First electricity in Bend and Redmond; First attempt at creating Deschutes County from Crook County
1911
Great Northern Railroad reaches Bend and Redmond
1916
Dec. 13: Gov. James Withycombe proclaims Deschutes County as an official county
1918
Drake Park created by city bond levy
1926
Bend's Congress St. Apartments dynamited by moonshiners
1933
First Water Pageant held on Mirror Pond
1941
Deschutes County begins land-use planning
1946
City of Sisters incorporated
1958
Poma lift starts operating on Bachelor Butte
1963
COCC breaks ground on Awbrey Butte
1964
Astronauts arrive in Central Oregon to train for moon landing
1998
Deschutes County population goes over 100,000 residents
2016
Deschutes County turns 100 Current population: 175,268+, according to 2015 U.S. Census
Deschutes Historical Museum,
129 NW Idaho Ave., Bend
Dec. 13, 11am-1pm
541-389-1813