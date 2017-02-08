Chocolate is for Lovers 

Not that you needed an excuse to eat chocolate, but since Valentine's Day is upon us, the chocolate-loving team at the Source—who can sniff out a bar of chocolate, milk or dark, in the dark, from five miles away—is here with your all-things-chocolate Little Bites. Here's what's ahead in the world of chocolate this Valentine's Day.

A Whole Month of Chocolate.

Yes, you read that right. February means the Month of Chocolate at Sunriver Resort. Start with the 5K Run for Chocolate on the morning of Feb.11, and then head over to the Chocolate Showcase, featuring samples from chocolate vendors, demonstrations from the Sunriver Resort culinary team, including how to make French Hot Chocolate and Crown Vanilla Hot Toddies. Then there's the chocolate spa specials at Sage Springs Club & Spa. Choco-massage, perhaps?

Month of Chocolate

All month long at Sunriver Resort

17600 Center Dr., Sunriver

541-593-1000

Pegasus Chocolate Becomes Oregon Craft Chocolatiers

If there's anything Central Oregonians love more than chocolate, it's local chocolate. Over the years, Pegasus Gourmet Chocolate has been a mainstay in local chocolate love, and that tradition is now continuing under another name. According to our friends at the Cascades Wedding Show, Ronald Smith recently bought the business and has changed its name to Oregon Craft Chocolatiers. It's still in the same location in the Wagner Mall in Bend.

Oregon Craft Chocolatiers

1900 NE 3rd St., Bend

541-330-2104

Mon-Fri 10am-6pm; Sat-Sun 10am-4pm