Often home to rising talents, Bend will soon be hosting one of reggae's longest running stars. Mykal Rose, the leading voice of Black Uhuru, emerged onto the global stage when the group's album "Anthem" won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album—the first time that award was given out. After a few more years with Black Uhuru, Rose broke off to start his own solo act, putting out records such as "Crucial World" and the recently released "Rasta State."

For an artist who has been performing for nearly 30 years, Rose's continued success is nothing short of impressive. Rose is one of the most popular reggae artists since Bob Marley, but his style leans further into the hardcore Jamaican genre than Marley's laid-back sound. That's not to say, though, that tracks like "Judgement" don't offer their fair share of upbeat tunes. Rose and his unique take on classic reggae will hit Bend on Jan. 19.

Rose hasn't toured North America in nearly three years, so this is a show that you shouldn't pass up.

Doors will open at 10pm to a performance that shows off the best of reggae's past, present and future.

Mykal Rose

Thursday, Jan. 19, 7pm

The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend

$25-$27.80