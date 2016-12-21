Ditch the Kitchen this Christmas 

The dog doesn't have to "accidentally" eat the turkey for you to feel justified in taking your loved ones out to a restaurant to eat this holiday. If the idea of planning, preparing, serving, and then cleaning up after feeding family and friends sounds more like a work day than a holiday, then we have festive dining options that are guaranteed to leave everyone's appetites satisfied and their spirits merry and bright.
These Bend restaurants are opening their doors on Christmas Day. (Consider making a reservation where requested or calling in advance.)
If dining on fresh seafood from the Northwest sounds like the perfect way to celebrate your holiday, reserve a table at Anthony's. They own and operate their own seafood company to ensure that you enjoy only the freshest premium seafood available. While their selections are subject to availability, you can count on options such as pan fried oysters and Penn Cove mussels, trout, salmon and cod cooked in a variety of ways. If you have family members who aren't the seafood lovin' kind, don't despair; Anthony's serves steaks, too!
Reserve your table in advance. Dinner Starts at 2pm.
Anythony's
475 Southwest Powerhouse Dr., Bend
541-389-8998
Turn your holiday meal into a fiesta at Hola! Their bright atmosphere, authentic Mexican-Peruvian cuisine, and award-winning margaritas are waiting to make your family's Christmas Day meal jolly. From delectable ahi chile rellenos and chicken mole to fresh ceviche and irresistible enchiladas, they have all the favorites.
Hola! Old Mill Bend
680 SW Powerhouse Dr. Suite 1002, Bend 541-647-2711
Hola! Sunriver
17430 Deschutes Rd., Sunriver
541-593-8880
This modern, upscale restaurant, located on the lower level of the Oxford hotel in downtown Bend, is serving up an extra special Christmas Day dinner. Indulge in a four-course prix fixe meal that includes roasted turkey, prime rib, fudge peppermint crepes and pumpkin bread pudding. The full bar serves an impressive list of cocktails so warm up your night with a toast and a hot toddy.
Dinner will be served from noon to 9pm. If you like a little jazz with your food, then you'll want to plan to be there between 4pm and 8pm when Georges Bouhey will perform jazz piano—a special Christmas treat!
10 Below
10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend 541-382-8436
Local favorite McMenamins not only offers an artsy and festive setting, it's serving its regular menu all Christmas Day—with the possibility of some decadent holiday specials to choose from. The pub will be open normal hours from 7am to 11pm.
McMenamins Old St. Francis School
700 NW Bond St. Bend
541-330-8563
Choose from ham, lamb shank, filet of beef Oscar and more from Currents Restaurant's special Christmas Day dinner menu. Indulge in an array of impressive menu items—from starters to desserts from noon to 5pm. Kick off your meal with a charcuterie and cheese plate or pancetta-wrapped stuffed medjool dates, and satisfy the last of your appetite with pecan pie or apple pear crisp. Reservations are strongly advised.
Currents
3075 N Hwy 97, Bend
541-389-8810
The Range Restaurant out at Brasada Ranch is hosting a Christmas dinner featuring roasted duck, smoked prime rib and all the trimmings for a festive and delightful meal. The restaurant will be open from 3pm to 6pm on Christmas.
Brasada Ranch
16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte
541-526-6870