Ditch the Kitchen this Christmas 

The dog doesn't have to "accidentally" eat the turkey for you to feel justified in taking your loved ones out to a restaurant to eat this holiday. If the idea of planning, preparing, serving, and then cleaning up after feeding family and friends sounds more like a work day than a holiday, then we have festive dining options that are guaranteed to leave everyone's appetites satisfied and their spirits merry and bright.

These Bend restaurants are opening their doors on Christmas Day. (Consider making a reservation where requested or calling in advance.)

>> Anthony's at the Old Mill District

If dining on fresh seafood from the Northwest sounds like the perfect way to celebrate your holiday, reserve a table at Anthony's. They own and operate their own seafood company to ensure that you enjoy only the freshest premium seafood available. While their selections are subject to availability, you can count on options such as pan fried oysters and Penn Cove mussels, trout, salmon and cod cooked in a variety of ways. If you have family members who aren't the seafood lovin' kind, don't despair; Anthony's serves steaks, too!

Reserve your table in advance. Dinner Starts at 2pm.

Anythony's

475 Southwest Powerhouse Dr., Bend

541-389-8998

anthonys.com

>> Hola! Bend in the Old Mill & Sunriver

Turn your holiday meal into a fiesta at Hola! Their bright atmosphere, authentic Mexican-Peruvian cuisine, and award-winning margaritas are waiting to make your family's Christmas Day meal jolly. From delectable ahi chile rellenos and chicken mole to fresh ceviche and irresistible enchiladas, they have all the favorites.

Hola! Old Mill Bend

680 SW Powerhouse Dr. Suite 1002, Bend 541-647-2711

Hola! Sunriver

17430 Deschutes Rd., Sunriver

541-593-8880

holabend.com

>> 10 Below

This modern, upscale restaurant, located on the lower level of the Oxford hotel in downtown Bend, is serving up an extra special Christmas Day dinner. Indulge in a four-course prix fixe meal that includes roasted turkey, prime rib, fudge peppermint crepes and pumpkin bread pudding. The full bar serves an impressive list of cocktails so warm up your night with a toast and a hot toddy.

Dinner will be served from noon to 9pm. If you like a little jazz with your food, then you'll want to plan to be there between 4pm and 8pm when Georges Bouhey will perform jazz piano—a special Christmas treat!

10 Below

10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend 541-382-8436

oxfordhotelbend.com

>> McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Local favorite McMenamins not only offers an artsy and festive setting, it's serving its regular menu all Christmas Day—with the possibility of some decadent holiday specials to choose from. The pub will be open normal hours from 7am to 11pm.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 NW Bond St. Bend

541-330-8563

mcmenamins.com

>> Currents Restaurant at The Riverhouse on the Deschutes

Choose from ham, lamb shank, filet of beef Oscar and more from Currents Restaurant's special Christmas Day dinner menu. Indulge in an array of impressive menu items—from starters to desserts from noon to 5pm. Kick off your meal with a charcuterie and cheese plate or pancetta-wrapped stuffed medjool dates, and satisfy the last of your appetite with pecan pie or apple pear crisp. Reservations are strongly advised.

Currents

3075 N Hwy 97, Bend

541-389-8810

currentsbend.com

>> Brasada Ranch

The Range Restaurant out at Brasada Ranch is hosting a Christmas dinner featuring roasted duck, smoked prime rib and all the trimmings for a festive and delightful meal. The restaurant will be open from 3pm to 6pm on Christmas.

Brasada Ranch

16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte

541-526-6870

brasada.com