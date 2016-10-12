Downtown Bend Gets a New Art Retailer and Gallery 

Calling all artists who are tired of shopping for supplies at stores with high prices and no variety of artist materials: You have a new option. Layor Art + Supply is a brand new local retailer in Bend, carrying premium art supplies at affordable prices, offering classes and community events and showcasing the work of local Bend artists.

It's about time artists are offered a one-stop shop where they can find an array of basic to high-end supplies. That includes fine art paint, aerosols, clays, pastels, photography supplies, children's art supplies and much more.

The shop is located downtown across the street from Silverado, right next to Patagonia at 1000 Wall St. in Bend. Artists will not only find an assortment of premium art supplies but also a gallery featuring work from local artists.

"I believe that every town should have a dedicated art store," says Lacey Morris, founder of Layor. "It's a place to be inspired, where people in the community can talk about all things art."

Morris hopes to cultivate the community of artists and said she is not interested in taking huge commissions from artists. Instead, she want artists to feel excited about showcasing their work at Layor.

"I wanted to include a gallery, but I like to think of it more as a "Community Art Wall," said Morris.

In the near future, patrons can look forward to a variety of art classes and community art events.

LAYOR Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St. Suite 110, Bend

541-322-0421

Monday-Friday: 10am-6pm

Saturday: 10am-5pm