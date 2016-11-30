November 30, 2016 Chow » Little Bites

Eat, Be Merry and Give Back 

Missed Giving Tuesday? That was far from your only chance to give this season. And this time, you can eat, too!

Here are a few ways you can continue to give back this season.

Newport Market

Shop at Newport Market this December and take part in the 6th annual "Food for February" fundraiser. You choose any amount you want to give upon checkout, and the money will go to the Family Kitchen, a local nonprofit serving seven no-cost meals to people in Bend each week.

1121 NW Newport Ave., Bend

Santa Claus at Pine Tavern

Visit with Santa Claus at Pine Tavern on Dec. 4, and you'll be helping the Assistance League of Bend help the foster families of Deschutes County. This year marks the 26th annual Breakfast with Santa, where people get a breakfast, a gift and a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event usually sells out, so call Pine Tavern to book your spot.

Sunday Dec. 4., seatings start at 9am

Sunday Dec. 4., seatings start at 9am

967 NW Brooks St., Bend

541-382-5581

CXMas Party

Attend the 6th annual CXmas Party at Bowen Sports Performance and help local cyclists meet their goal of racing in the U.S. Cyclocross Nationals in Connecticut. "This fundraiser is crucial for supporting riders who would otherwise not be able to attend Nationals," says Bill Warburton, Bend Endurance Academy's cycling director. Come for the food and the beer from Deschutes Brewery, in addition to a silent auction and raffle.

Thursday Dec. 1, 6pm

Bowen Sports Performance

225 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend

RSVP at the "6th Annual CXmas Party" on Facebook

