Eat, Be Merry and Give Back 

Here are a few ways you can continue to give back this season.
Shop at Newport Market this December and take part in the 6th annual "Food for February" fundraiser. You choose any amount you want to give upon checkout, and the money will go to the Family Kitchen, a local nonprofit serving seven no-cost meals to people in Bend each week.
1121 NW Newport Ave., Bend
Visit with Santa Claus at Pine Tavern on Dec. 4, and you'll be helping the Assistance League of Bend help the foster families of Deschutes County. This year marks the 26th annual Breakfast with Santa, where people get a breakfast, a gift and a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event usually sells out, so call Pine Tavern to book your spot.
Santa Claus at Pine Tavern
Sunday Dec. 4., seatings start at 9am
967 NW Brooks St., Bend
541-382-5581
Attend the 6th annual CXmas Party at Bowen Sports Performance and help local cyclists meet their goal of racing in the U.S. Cyclocross Nationals in Connecticut. "This fundraiser is crucial for supporting riders who would otherwise not be able to attend Nationals," says Bill Warburton, Bend Endurance Academy's cycling director. Come for the food and the beer from Deschutes Brewery, in addition to a silent auction and raffle.
Thursday Dec. 1, 6pm
Bowen Sports Performance
225 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend
RSVP at the "6th Annual CXmas Party" on Facebook