April 19, 2017 Chow » Restaurant Reviews

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Eco Eats 

13 Places to Dine if You Want to Eat Animal-Free in Bend

By
lilb-115a54ae7cd96597.jpg

Have you heard the joke, "How do you know if someone is vegan?" The answer is, "Don't worry, they'll tell you." As much as that joke is funny, the vegan struggle is real. They need to tell you because they don't eat animal products: no meat, eggs, milk, cheese, or even honey, for most of them. Imagine going to a restaurant and only being able to order one thing, or only side dishes, on a menu. Pretty disappointing, huh?

Veganism is gaining popularity as more people choose the diet because of ethical (they are against animal cruelty) and environmental reasons (they believe industrialized farming of animals is bad for the environment and unsustainable).

Luckily, Bend can keep up with this new demand, we have restaurants with plenty of delicious vegan options. We've crafted a handy infographic to help you choose where to dine whether you are vegan, taking a day off from animal products or dining with vegan friends.

Restaurants:

123Ramen Lunch, Dinner

Ajii Asian Kitchen Everyone, Lunch, Dinner

Bend Pizza Kitchen Lunch, Dinner, Delivery

Bethlyn's Global Fusion Lunch, Dinner

Broken Top Bottle Shop Lunch, Dinner

A Broken Angel Lunch, Dinner

Café Yumm! , Lunch, Dinner

CHOW Breakfast, Lunch

Laughing Planet Cafe Lunch, Dinner

Next Level Burger *Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Salud Raw Food Breakfast, Lunch

Sarah's Raw & Vegan Cafe Breakfast, Lunch

Sunny Yoga Kitchen  Lunch

Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats Lunch, Dinner

*Breakfast on weekends only


Speaking of...

More Restaurant Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Restaurant Reviews

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

  • Gone Fishin' at Roszak's

    The Source finds a sea of seafood on Third Street
    • by Magdalena Bokowa and Jared Rasic
    • Jan 25, 2017

  • Best of Both Worlds

    Scoutpost marries tandoor-style breads with thoughtful, local ingredients
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 2, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Bend Nest Spring 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest Spring 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation