Have you heard the joke, "How do you know if someone is vegan?" The answer is, "Don't worry, they'll tell you." As much as that joke is funny, the vegan struggle is real. They need to tell you because they don't eat animal products: no meat, eggs, milk, cheese, or even honey, for most of them. Imagine going to a restaurant and only being able to order one thing, or only side dishes, on a menu. Pretty disappointing, huh?
Veganism is gaining popularity as more people choose the diet because of ethical (they are against animal cruelty) and environmental reasons (they believe industrialized farming of animals is bad for the environment and unsustainable).
Luckily, Bend can keep up with this new demand, we have restaurants with plenty of delicious vegan options. We've crafted a handy infographic to help you choose where to dine whether you are vegan, taking a day off from animal products or dining with vegan friends.
123Ramen Lunch, Dinner
Ajii Asian Kitchen Everyone, Lunch, Dinner
Bend Pizza Kitchen Lunch, Dinner, Delivery
Bethlyn's Global Fusion Lunch, Dinner
Broken Top Bottle Shop Lunch, Dinner
A Broken Angel Lunch, Dinner
Café Yumm! , Lunch, Dinner
CHOW Breakfast, Lunch
Laughing Planet Cafe Lunch, Dinner
Next Level Burger *Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner
Salud Raw Food Breakfast, Lunch
Sarah's Raw & Vegan Cafe Breakfast, Lunch
Sunny Yoga Kitchen Lunch
Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats Lunch, Dinner
*Breakfast on weekends only