Have you heard the joke, "How do you know if someone is vegan?" The answer is, "Don't worry, they'll tell you." As much as that joke is funny, the vegan struggle is real. They need to tell you because they don't eat animal products: no meat, eggs, milk, cheese, or even honey, for most of them. Imagine going to a restaurant and only being able to order one thing, or only side dishes, on a menu. Pretty disappointing, huh?

Veganism is gaining popularity as more people choose the diet because of ethical (they are against animal cruelty) and environmental reasons (they believe industrialized farming of animals is bad for the environment and unsustainable).

Luckily, Bend can keep up with this new demand, we have restaurants with plenty of delicious vegan options. We've crafted a handy infographic to help you choose where to dine whether you are vegan, taking a day off from animal products or dining with vegan friends.

Restaurants:

123Ramen Lunch, Dinner

Ajii Asian Kitchen Everyone, Lunch, Dinner

Bend Pizza Kitchen Lunch, Dinner, Delivery

Bethlyn's Global Fusion Lunch, Dinner

Broken Top Bottle Shop Lunch, Dinner

A Broken Angel Lunch, Dinner

Café Yumm! , Lunch, Dinner

CHOW Breakfast, Lunch

Laughing Planet Cafe Lunch, Dinner

Next Level Burger *Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner

Salud Raw Food Breakfast, Lunch

Sarah's Raw & Vegan Cafe Breakfast, Lunch

Sunny Yoga Kitchen Lunch

Wild Rose Northern Thai Eats Lunch, Dinner

*Breakfast on weekends only