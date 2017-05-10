Endorsement Roundup: Who We Think You Should Vote For 

ENDORSEMENTS ROUNDUP

The May 2017 Special Election is nearly here. Here's a roundup of the candidates we've endorsed this election season. See the endorsement interview videos we did with each of the candidates below.

Measure 9-114: YES

Administrative School District No 1: Bonds for New Schools, Safety Improvements, Classroom Renovations and Preservation

Bend is poised for more growth in the years to come, and, school population sizes are growing as well. Students at area high schools are already experiencing overcrowding, so building a new high school and a new elementary school will ease some of that burden.

In addition, the bond's funds will go toward safety and efficiency improvements that can save taxpayers money in the long run. The fact that this funding will be audited for efficiency is a good thing, too. To anyone who cares about the career-readiness of our local workforce and the ability of our young people to grow and thrive, voting Yes should be a no-brainer.

Dr. Stuart Young

Administrative School District 1, Zone 4 (Bend-La Pine School Board)

Make no mistake, both candidates in this race—which also includes former school administrator Richard Asadoorian—are highly qualified and would bring a wealth of knowledge that can be beneficial to the work of a school board. We want them both to serve, but when forced to choose just one candidate, we're opting for the incumbent, since he'll require less onboarding to get up and running with the many tasks this board faces.

Ted Schoenborn

Bend Park and Recreation Director Zone 4

Incumbent Ted Schoenborn offers a wealth of experience to the board, having already served for 14 years. He has overseen the expansion of 20 miles of trails and maintenance of more than 40 parks—all within budget, he says. With a vision for serving the wider community, be it seniors, youth or trail users, we believe he's the best choice in this race.

Cheri Helt

Administrative School District Zone 1 (Bend-La Pine School Board)

Helt, owner of Zydeco restaurant in downtown Bend, and the incumbent in this race, has been a strong advocate for Bend-La Pine Schools at the state level—something we'll continue to expect from her in tough budgetary times.

Carrie McPherson Douglass

Administrative School District Zone 7 At Large (Bend-La Pine School Board)

McPherson Douglass has a teaching degree, along with an MBA, and commitment to student achievement, demonstrated by her work with the educational nonprofit she's led for the past 15 years. As a local business owner as well, we believe Douglass has all the right credentials and is a good fit for the direction in which the Bend-La Pine School system is heading.





Jason Kropf

Bend Park & Recreation District Director Zone 5

While each candidate in this race brought something valuable to the table, Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Jason Kropf demonstrated an understanding of the issues and an equitable vision for Bend. His understanding knowledge of budget and program costs as well as their impact on lower-income residents, and his willingness to do his homework are all indicators that he's ready for the job.



Mail-In Voting for this election ended May 9!

Ballot dropoff locations, open til 8 pm election day, May 16:

Deschutes Service Center

1300 NW Wall St., Bend.

Bend Drive-By Drop Sites:

1340 NW Wall St., Bend.

Deschutes County Road Dept.; 61150 SE 27th St., Bend.

459 SW Bluff Dr., Bend

1000 SW Bradbury Way

Jefferson County Clerk's Office

66 SE D St., Madras.

La Pine Public Library

16425 1st St., La Pine.

Redmond Public Library

827 SW Deschutes Ave, Redmond.

Sisters City Hall

520 E Cascade Ave., Sisters.

Sunriver Area Public Library

56855 Venture Ln., Sunriver.

Terrebonne

No drop site this election