Fall Home Maintenance Checklist 

The end of September marked the beginning of fall and reminds us to get ready for cooler weather. If you are currently selling your home, the following tips are great to remember as they are also items that a home inspector will check once you have a buyer. That is because they are important items regardless of whether you are selling or continuing to live in a home. Keeping up with these projects can help avoid costly repairs and keep you comfortable during the winter months.

1. Clean your gutters of leaves and pesky pine needles. Gutters filled with debris can cause ice dams which can be an expensive repair. Don't forget to check the downspouts as well. Downspouts should extend away from the foundation and if yours do not, you can buy extenders inexpensively at home improvement stores. While you are up on a ladder, check the roof and see if there are any missing or loose shingles, etc.

2. Check that your furnace is working properly and change the air filters if needed.

3. Clean out the chimney to prevent carbon monoxide buildup and chimney fires, then enjoy a warm cozy fire.

4. Walk around your home with a caulk gun looking for air leaks in common places such as areas where plumbing, electrical wiring, and ducting come through walls or floors, and window and door frames.

5. Walk around the exterior of the house and check for cracks and gaps around window frames, between siding, and where plumbing, electrical, cable, and phone connections go through to the house.

6. Fertilize your lawn with a fall and winter fertilizer and don't forget to winterize your lawnmower before you put it away for the season.

These are some small and inexpensive things that most people can easily do themselves that can prevent future costly repairs and make your home score better with buyers if it is on the market.

Housing Round-Up

« LOW

click to enlarge

1333 NE Dempsey Dr., Bend, OR 97701

3 beds, 1 baths, 1,002 square feet, .17 acre lot

Built in 1962

$214,900

Listed by John L Scott Bend

MID »

21266 Keyte Rd, Bend, OR 97701

click to enlarge

4 beds, 3 baths, 2,278 square feet, .14 acre lot

Built in 1999

$349,900

Listed by Home Smart Central Realty

« HIGH

3143 NW Craftsman Dr, Bend, OR 97701

click to enlarge

4 beds, 3 baths, 3,475 square feet, .22 acre lot

Built in 2003

$745,000

Listed by Bend Premier Real Estate LLC