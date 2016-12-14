December 14, 2016 Special Sections » Gift Guide

Gift-Worthy Subscriptions 

special3-a7b1f5c2207b6a8b.jpg

Take the fancy wrap, un-reusable bows and the struggle of gift wrapping out of your giving this year. Your loved ones will be thrilled when they receive the following subscriptions.

Workout Subscriptions

Yoga Download offers over 1,000 online yoga classes, unlimited streaming, free downloads that can be kept forever, and new classes weekly.

yogadownload.com - $120/year

A Daily Burn subscription is perfect for that special someone who likes to go high impact and provides access to a variety of over 500 workouts.

dailyburn.com - $14.95 per month

A 10-visit, full-access pass to Bend's Juniper Swim & Fitness, can be used anytime throughout the year.

bendparksandrec.org/juniper_swim__fitness/ - 10-visit, full-access pass $69

Membership to the High Desert Museum

A membership to this cool local museum gives unlimited admission for an entire year, a 10 percent discount on admission for guests, and exclusive invitations to special events and activities and more.

highdesertmuseum.org - $60

Movie Subscriptions

These days Netflix isn't the only game in town. For the classic-movie type, consider a FilmStruck subscription, which includes hard-to-find old movies including Turner classics and the Criterion collection.

filmstruck.com - $99 a year or $10.99 a month

Kindle Unlimited

Give the bookworm in your life over one million books to read, access to thousands of audio books, and subscriptions to all of the current magazines.

amazon.com - $9.99 a month

