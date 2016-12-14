Giving to Those Who Need It Most 

Feeling the pressure to buy stuff this season, even when your loved ones don't need anything? This year consider giving to the nonprofits working to make Central Oregon a better place. There is no shortage of great organizations in the area, but check out our Give Guide at bendsource.com for a more complete list. To get you started, here are the wish lists of some local orgs.

Kids Center

The Kids Center is a child abuse intervention center that works to prevent, evaluate and treat child abuse in Central Oregon.

Wishlist:

· New stuffed animals

· New crib sheets

· Play-doh

· Colored pencils and coloring books

· Lego sets (ages 10+)

· Games: Uno, Go Fish, Connect Four, Checkers, etc.

Donations are needed year round and can be dropped off at:

Kids Center

1375 NW Kingston Ave., Bend

Visit kidscenter.org/wish-list for a full list.

Saving Grace

Saving Grace provides emergency, preventative and support services to help people live in relationships that are healthy and free of violence, including sexual assault and family violence. Donation items are needed to keep emergency shelters stocked.

Wishlist:

· Canned goods and pantry items

· Full size shampoo and conditioners

· Baby/children's toiletry items

· Kleenex

· Toilet paper

· Face cleanser

· New tennis shoes

Donations can be dropped off at:

Saving Grace

1004 NW Milwaukee Ave. Suite 100, Bend

Visit saving-grace.org/support/wish-list for a full list of items needed.

BrightSide Animal Center

The BrightSide Animal Center (1355 NE Hemlock Ave., Redmond) is a high-save shelter that has a 98 percent placement rate for pets, plus they provide preventative and emergency vet care, training for adoptable dogs and current pets.

Wishlist:

· Canned cat food - Turkey Pate

· Canned cat food - Friskies Brand

· Science Diet dry dog food

· Cleaning supplies including: bleach, dishwashing liquid, laundry soap

Premier Printing Solutions (920 SW Emkay Suite 108, Bend) is accepting donations for BrightSide through Dec. 21. Visit ppsbend.com/brightside-pet-drive for a full list.

Family Access Network

The mission of the Family Access Network (FAN) is to connect children and parents to essential services such as shelter, heating, clothing, food and more. FAN has a wishlist online that can be viewed at familyaccessnetwork.org/project/donate.

Currently, a number of businesses are hosting a coat drive for FAN. Drop off new waterproof coats, boots and gloves for kids to stay warm this winter. Don't forget high school-age sizes as well!

Drop-off locations:

Bend Park & Recreation District, BedMart, BendBroadband, U.S. Cellular - Cascade Wireless, Coastal Farm & Ranch, Kendall Toyota of Bend, OnPoint Community Credit Union, Northwest Community Credit Union and Strictly Organic Coffee Co.

Mosaic Medical

Mosaic Medical operates on the belief that the quality of health care one receives shouldn't depend on what language you speak, how much money you make or your insurance coverage.

Wishlist:

· Hand warmers

· Gloves and mittens

· Cotton or wool socks

· Hygiene items: Bar soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, chap stick and feminine hygiene products

Items can be mailed or delivered to Mosaic Medical's administrative offices, 600 SW Columbia St. Suite 6150, Bend.