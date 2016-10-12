Go Here 10/12-10/19 

Go Pumpkin Patches

Fall has arrived and with it piles of pumpkins in the grocery stores, but where's the fun in that? Celebrate fall by visiting one—or both—of the great pumpkin patches Central Oregon has to offer. Smith Rock Ranch has amusement for all ages with an intricate corn maze (Batman-themed this year), seasonal produce, pumpkins as far as the eye can see and the infamous pumpkin cannon. Smith Rock Ranch is open through Oct. 30 (closed on Mondays), from noon-6pm on weekdays and 10am-6pm on weekends. The Ranch has no admission charge and is located at 1250 NE Wilcox Ave., Terrebonne.

For the younger crowd, DD Ranch gives an old-fashioned experience with pony rides, petting zoo, pumpkin picking—complete with a red wagon to pull it in–face painting and more. The Ranch also offers faire games including balloon darts, an air gun range, ring the bottle and archery. Plus, parents can pick something up for dinner as DD Ranch sells grass-finished beef that is raised on site. There's no admission charge, and it's open Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm at 2836 NE Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne.

Deschutes River FLOWtilla

The Coalition for the Deschutes is organizing a rally Saturday, Oct. 15, in support of restoring healthy flows to the Deschutes River. (Want more reasons to support the cause? See this week's feature story, "Fish Rescue.") This family-friendly event welcomes kayaks, canoes, SUPs and more to paddle through the Old Mill area, while those without access to a water device are welcome to gather along the side. With local Americana trio Appaloosa performing, this should be a fun-filled day showing support and learning more about the health of the Deschutes River. FLOWtilla is from 2-4pm and begins at Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way Suite 6, Bend.