Go Here: 11/3-11/9 

Climate Change at Crater Lake

Oregon's own National Park, Crater Lake, has begun to display the impacts of climate change. From the color of the lake to the snowpack to the animals that call the region home, learn how climate change has already affected the area and what researchers expect in the future. The talk won't be all gloom and gloom, however, as they'll also discuss potential solutions! Check it out Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend from 6-7pm for free.

Park History Through Lodges

Author Christine Barnes' passion for historical architecture in the mountains began in 1996 when she wrote an article on Crater Lake Lodge reopening. In the past 20 years Barnes has penned seven books on historic lodges, including two books on the lodges of National Parks. Take a journey through time with Barnes as she discusses the construction of many historic lodges in National Parks and how the architecture reflects the time of construction. Barnes' free presentation takes place at the Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend, on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2-3pm.

Volcanoes in National Parks

Geologist Marli Miler travels from the University of Oregon to give Central Oregonians a hands-on presentation about volcanoes in western National Parks. Audiences will be treated to an introduction of volcanic processes, followed by time to compare volcanic rocks from different eruptions. Lastly, Miler will show similarities and differences between Mt. Rainier and Crater Lake National Parks. This should be an enlightening talk that is relevant to our area, not to mention free. There are two chances to catch this free program: Thursday, Nov. 3 from noon-1pm at Sisters Public Library, 11 N Cedar St., Sisters; and Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6-7pm at East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend.