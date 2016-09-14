Go Here 9/14-9/21 

Railroad Open House

All aboard for a train ride that packs a lot of fun into a small setting! The Eastern Cascades Model Railroad Club and Central Oregon Area Live Steamers will host their 21st Annual Open House at 21520 Modoc Lane Sept. 17 and 18. Guests can check out expansive model trains and ride scaled down trains outdoors—all for free—from 10am to 4pm. The ECMRRC houses 1,900 feet of miniature track, complete with tiny trees and residents. A full loop takes a train two hours to complete and eight people to operate! COALS maintains a scaled-down railroad fit for replica trains that are perfect for riding. The outdoor track twists and winds 2,300 feet, spanning bridges, turnouts and a turntable. For more info, visit ecmrr.org or call 541-317-1545.

Press On Recharge 5K Fun Run

Looking for a way to get active and support cancer survivors? Look no further than the Press On Recharge 5K Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 17. Participants can run, jog or walk a scenic course through the Old Mill District. The run is part of the annual Press On event at the Atlas Cider Taproom (550 SW Industrial Way), bringing together physical therapists, cancer survivors and their supporters to fundraise and celebrate the benefits of active lifestyles. There will also be food, drinks, live music, and a silent auction with proceeds benefitting the Tour des Chutes event. Press On lasts from 3-7pm, with the 5K starting at 4pm It costs $30 to enter and participants receive a t-shirt, goodie bag and free pint. To sign up, visit pressonbend.com or call 541-306-6541.

Wilderness First Responder Course

Exploring the great outdoors can present many unexpected challenges and emergencies, so it's always best to be prepared. To get you there, Baker Technical Institute is offering a five-day wilderness first responder course from Oct. 3-7, teaching the essentials of emergency and medical care in isolated and extreme environments. Instructors include physicians with specialized field experience in wilderness medical emergencies. The course is ideal for outdoor guides, educators and search and rescue members. While the course doesn't start until next month, the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 23. It costs $700 (includes course materials) and pre-coursework is required. There are only 21 spots, so register soon at bakerti.org/wilderness-first-responder-course-bend-oregon. Baker Technical Institute is located at 2500 E St., Baker City. For more information, call 541-403-1900.