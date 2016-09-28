Go Here 9/28-10/5 

Bend Rugby Men's Calendar Release Party

Ladies and gentlemen, the Bend Rugby Men's team presents its inaugural calendar for 2017, featuring the fit men of the Bend Rugby team. Not only will buyers get to view team members participating every month in a different activity that Bend is known for, but 10 percent of the proceeds will go back to a local charity. The photos are on the scandalous side (the black box won't be in the actual photos) however the team swears there won't be any full nudity, just a little cheek. Take part in the release party where calendars will be on sale, plus a few large framed photos, at Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend from 6-9pm, Friday, Oct. 7. Visit bendrugby.com for more information and to pre-order the 2017 calendar.

Equine Outreach Harvest Haydown

Bend is home to Equine Outreach, a horse rescue, shelter and rehabilitation non-profit that in completely run by volunteers. To raise hay money for the horses the organization is hosting a Harvest Haydown featuring live music, horse demos, kid's activities including pony cart rides, silent auction and more. Sheriff Shane Nelson will be on site to give a talk about animal laws and Hank the Clydesdale horse will greet participants as they arrive. Take part in the fun Saturday, Oct. 1 from noon-6pm at the Equine Outreach ranch at 63220 Silvis Rd., Bend. For more information, visit equineoutreach.com.

Trail Sisters Talk

TrailSisters.net is a blog based out of Boulder, Colo., dedicated to creating a community of women who inspire each other to lead healthy lives through adventuring in the outdoors while also protecting natural playgrounds. Founder Gina Lucrezi will visit FootZone in downtown Bend to discuss empowerment, safety and camaraderie among women trail runners. Get motivated Monday, Oct. 3, from 7-8pm at FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend. Call 541-317-3568 or visit footzonebend.com for more information.