Go Here: Bikes, Paddles, Frisbees - Oh My! 

Are you awakening from hibernation? Dusting off those cobwebs? Alas, dear reader, spring has (sort-of) appeared and this has aroused a serious sense of FOMO related to all things outdoors. Be sure to mark your calendars — here's a roundup of upcoming Central Oregon spring and summer outdoor activities.

Gandy Goose 2017

Wander into the weird and wonderful world of Ultimate Frisbee by getting in on the Gandy Goose action this year. Watch as premiere athletes and Frisbee ultimistas huck and layout discs as they battle for the "ultimate" crown. There'll be music, food, unlimited beer and ciders, with a post celebratory dinner, DJ and hey, maybe even some karaoke. // $450/team. Pine Nursery Park. bend.ultimatecentral.com

click to enlarge

The Fest Series - Black Sage

Celebrate Earth Day by morphing your love of two-wheeled transport into a mega-extreme mountain-biker-vibe at the inaugural Fest Series Black Sage event. Hosted by pro athletes Kyle Jameson and Carson Storch, this 10 Barrel sanctioned event brings the world's best freeride mountain bikers and moto athletes to do their thang. Touted as an event made by-riders-for-riders, there will be plenty of brews a flowin,' food trucks, live music and a lot of "insanity on two wheels" action. // $10 adv., $12 door. Oregon Dirt Park. 10barrel.com









click to enlarge

Pole Pedal Paddle

May 20



If Bend were a six-leg relay race, it would be the U.S. Bank Pole Pedal Paddle. Now a local institution it boasts the best of Central Oregon outdoor feats rolled up into one crazy, long race. Participants ski down Mt. Bachelor, cross country through Deschutes forest, then bike, run, paddle and finally, sprint themselves across the finish line. The most avid and outdoorsy people of Bend congregate and form teams to finish the race, with only the super adventure seekers (and fittest athletes) completing it solo. If you're like us and just the thought of the Pole Pedal Paddle makes you feel worn out, then we advise taking a leisurely stroll down to the Old Mill where you can watch the paddle section overhead from the bridge. Or better yet, sit on a patio and enjoy the sights while you drink a bevvy. // Mt. Bachelor. pppbend.com





click to enlarge

Happy Girls Half, 10k & 5k

May 27



This is a race for all women, regardless of great running ability and physical fitness. The Happy Girls half marathon and 10k races meander through the canyon river trails around Bend, making this one of the most scenic races this late spring. More than just a day event, the celebration starts early with cocktails and craft beer (just what you need pre-race) and snacks and vendors the day before, while a yoga sesh cools down runners post race. There's also a kid-friendly option for those mini racers with a Happy Little Kids Race for ages 3-10. Mini races run from a 50-yard dash to .9 mile. // $30-90, depending on race. Downtown Bend. happygirlsrun.com





click to enlarge

Tour Des Chutes

In the quest of the elusive yellow jersey, the Tour Des Chutes is not just a multi-distance bike ride through the High Desert, it's also a 5K run or walk through NorthWest Crossing. With options from a 7 to a whopping 100-mile cycle, this multi-dimensional athletic event has been raising funds for cancer care and survivorship for children and adults in Central Oregon. This is its lucky 13th year so regardless of if you're the next Lance Armstr....er... Chris Froome or just an avid bike commuter, runner, or hey, walker, there really is something for everyone in zee' Tour Dez' Chootes. / $20/kids, $55/adults. High Lakes Elementary School. tourdeschutes.org