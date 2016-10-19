Go Here: Smoke and Brews 

Smokejumper Stories

Smokejumpers conduct the initial attack on forest fires by parachuting into the site of the fire, often in remote terrain. The first fire jump was made in 1940 and today there are over 240 smokejumpers working for the Forest Service. The High Desert Museum is offering people a chance to listen to retired and active smokejumpers as they share stories and memorable experiences of fighting wildland fires. Bring your burning questions on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6pm at the Museum, 59800 S Hwy 97, Bend. The cost is $3 for members and $7 for non-members.

Witches Tea Party

There's a spooky chill in the air and witches are brewing up some tea that is sure to be fearfully good. Take part in this spooktacular experience by dressing up in your best witch costume and heading over to Looking Glass Imports & Café, 150 NE Bend River Mall Dr. Suite 2, Bend, for a proper tea party. Bend-based Metolius Tea conjured up a special blend for the occasion and psychic Stacy Mitchell will be offering tea leaf readings. Tickets are $35 each with multiple times on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 29 available. Visit lookingglassimportsandcafe.com for more details.

Pine Nursery Pacer

Now in its second year, the Pine Nursery Pacer Run includes a 5K as well as a 1K kids fun run, all beginning at the northwest edge of Pine Nursery Park at Ponderosa Elementary School, 2790 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend. This fall run is a fundraiser for Ponderosa Elementary PTA and Lava Elementary PTO, as they work to benefit the students of these schools. With awards for nine age categories and prizes for overall winners, there's really no excuse not to lace up the shoes for this day of fun! Both races are on Saturday, Oct. 22 with the 5k beginning at 9:30am, costing $30. The kids run will follow at 10:30am and costs $5.