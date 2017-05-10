May 10, 2017 Outside » Go Here

Go Here: Summer Bike Events in Central Oregon 

With bikes on our brain, here are a few of the cycle events

By
TOUR DES CHUTES
  • Tour Des Chutes

With bikes on our brain, here are a few of the cycle events happening in our area over the next two months


The 20th Annual ChainBreaker XC

May 13

XC Beginner — Fancy foraying into the world of mountain bike racing? Well, look no further than the Chainbreaker — a race that's a bit more friendly than its name might let on. With a non-technical loop, beginners can get their feet wet — er, dusty — as they flow through a fun-filled course including an uphill gravel start, flowing single track and fast doubletrack. With the Two Bulls Fire destroying the old course in 2014, Bend Endurance Academy opted for a longer, single-lap format that is sure to please even the veteran chainbreaker. A separate kids race, cash prizes and of course, Chainbreaker IPA entice the crowds. // First wave start, 10:40am, Skyline Forest, 18720 Bull Springs Rd, Bend. $45 adults pre-reg till Friday May 12. $50 race day. bendenduranceacademy.org/chainbreaker


Sisters Stampede — Oregon's Largest Bike Race

May 28

ALL LEVELS — Each Memorial Day, droves of mountain bikers thunder down Peterson Ridge to claim their treasure, and a party, at the finish line. This huge event offers a whopping 26 different race categories, from a 12-mile novice and junior race to a 27-mile track for the elite. Offering stunning views of the Three Sisters mountain range and the rolling lava rock, this course will most definitely challenge your grit, strength and stamina. The party of all bike parties will take place at Three Creeks Brewing, where they're launching a "Ridge Trail Ale" just for the event. // 8am, First wave start. Peterson Ridge Trail System, Sisters. $55 adults, $25 juniors. sistersstampede.com


The Blitz: Bikes. Beer. Bend

June 14

FUN VARIETY — Downhill, cross country, cyclocross and road — all on one bike? Yes-sure-eee! Beginning at Wanoga Snow Park, racers fly down Funner trail, through COD, and onto the golf course at Tetherow before hitting the road and ending up at the finish line, where contestants MUST guzzle down a pint before officially clocking out. Family friendly festivities ensue with raffle prizes, kids games, food and drink stalls and an arm wrestling competition to boot. Not just a biking race, this is touted as a "Cannonball" run of sorts that will thrill the entire family. // 5pm. Tetherow Golf Resort, 61240 Skyline Ranch Rd, Bend. blitzbikesbeer.com


Tour des Chutes

July 8

ROAD — In the quest of the elusive yellow jersey, the Tour Des Chutes is a multi-distance bike ride through the high desert where the go getters can go for the century—that's 100 miles—or opt for 75, 50, 25 and 7-mile options (ah, that's more like it!). Non-riders can also participate in a 5k run, making this a perfect family option. This multi-dimensional athletic event has been raising funds for cancer care and survivorship for children and adults in Central Oregon. This is its lucky 13th year so regardless of whether you're the next Lance Armstr....er... Chris Froome or just an avid bike commuter, runner or hey, walker, there really is something for everyone in zee' Tour Dez' Chootes. // First start 6am. High Lakes Elementary School, 2500 NW High Lakes Loop, Bend. $55 earlybird, $65 after June 8. $10 kids. tourdeschutes.org


