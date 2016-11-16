November 16, 2016 Outside » Go Here

Gobble, Gobble, Run! 

Get moving before (or after) your feast with these Central Oregon Thanksgiving runs

By
Have your pie and eat it too at FootZone's I Like Pie Run/Walk, Thanksgiving Day, 11/24.

I Like Pie Run/Walk

FootZone's annual Thanksgiving-themed run/walk is untimed and all about getting some fun exercise before reveling in the holiday. There's a family-friendly 2k circuit through Drake Park as well as a 5k and 10k option for experienced trotters. The entrance fee is a donation of $5 and 5 lbs. of food for NeighborImpact. Last year the race collected 6,000 lbs. of food for this local nonprofit! Racers are encouraged to also bring a pie (which can be entered into the pie baking contest as well) for an after race dessert potluck. Signup online at footzonebend.com or in person at FootZone in Bend. The fun run begins in front of Crow's Feet Commons in Bend at 9 am on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Bend Thanksgiving Classic

Now in its ninth year, the Boys & Girls Club of Bend hosts the Bend Thanksgiving Classic with a 5k and 10k option. The race benefits Girls on the Run of Central Oregon, a unique organization that inspires girls to live a joyful and healthy lifestyle through a curriculum that integrates running. This Bend classic takes place at 9 am, Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24, in the Old Mill District in Bend. The cost is $30-$40 and participants can register online at bgcbend.org/activities/bend-thanksgiving-classic. Also, Dutch Brothers on the east side of Bend is hosting a promo night on Nov. 17 from 6-9 pm. Drop by during this time to receive a special treat from Dutch Bros. and $5 off race registration.

Turkey Trot

Work off that second (or third) helping of Thanksgiving pumpkin pie with this Friday fun run and walk. This race is a family-friendly 5k that will also feature a costume contest with prices. The trot begins at 10am, Friday, Nov. 25, at Sunriver Resort and you can sign up online at sunriver-resort.com/events/turkey-trot-5k-fun-run-walk. The cost is $30-$40 to register with funds raised supporting NeighborImpact.

