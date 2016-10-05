Go Here 10/5-10/12 

Oregon Cancer Bike Out

Now in its fourth year, the Oregon Cancer Bike Out is a full day of mountain biking fun with six hours of shuttled mountain bike rides from Wanoga Sno-Park. The goal of the event is to provide inspiration for those battling, honor those who lost their battle and raise funds to ultimately help defeat cancer. Trails in this year's Bike Out include Funner, Tiddlywinks, Tyler's Traverse and Lower Storm King—each offering more than 1,400 vertical feet of descent. This fun event takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9am-4:30pm with a dinner and party at Elk Lake Resort to follow. Registration cost $80-$110 with different packages available. Learn more at cancerbikeout.org.

Anabelle's Angel Glow Run

Have fun lighting up the Old Mill District with glow sticks, flashing necklaces and neon clothes, all to support the run's namesake, Anabelle Wilson, and other local children in medical need. At sunset runners and walkers take off on a 5k run or 2k family fun walk along the river. A portion of the proceeds of this event support the Sparrow Club, an organization that provides emotional and financial support for children in medical need. There will be awards for the "Glowiest Kid," runner awards and a raffle. The glow run and walk happens Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-8pm and registration is $10-$25, depending on event and age. Learn more at anabellesangelglow.org.

Ascent Challenge

It may be colder outside but that's even more of a reason to get moving! Fleet Feet Bend is hosting an ascent challenge up Tumalo Mountain to inspire Central Oregonians to keep active this fall. Meeting at 5pm on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the base of Tumalo Mountain, across the road from Mt. Bachelor, participants will traverse up the 2-mile summit just in time to view the sure-to-be gorgeous sunset. This free event will also feature music, food, swag and the possibility of meeting some new friends. Visit Fleet Feet Sports Bend's Facebook or call 541-389-1601 for more information.