Gung Ho for Shows 1/11-1/18 

Book these shows now so you don't miss out.

January 25

"The Price is Right" Live

GAME SHOW—Just in case you have never spent a day sick on the couch watching this classic game show—"The Price is Right" first began in 1956 and features contestants pulled from the crowd to compete to win cash and prizes by guessing the price of merchandise. Unfortunately, word on the street is regular TV host Drew Carey won't be there...but there is still fun to be had! The prizes can include vacations, appliances and even a new car. Grab your Grandma and come on down to the Price is Right in Central Oregon. // 7:30pm. Deschutes County Fairgrounds, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. Reserved seats, $29-$49. Tickets can be purchased at bendticket.com.

February 24

Riff Raff

MUSIC—Rapper Riff Raff is an intriguing guy that no one can quite put his or her finger on, from suing "Spring Breakers" for money he says he's owed from James Franco and director Harmony Korine sampling his life without permission, to announcing his film "The Peach Panther," set to debut on the big screen in fall 2017. The film will co-star G-Eazy, Tommy Chong, Perez Hilton and many more celebrities and will be based off of Riff Raff's latest album of the same title. Oh yes, and he raps. Interesting guy, right? With DJ Afterthought, Dollar Bill Gates, Owey and Peter Jackson also performing, this evening is bound to be entertaining. // 7pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $18 GA, $75 VIP meet and greet. Tickets can be purchased at bendticket.com.

September 8-10

Sisters Folk Festival

FESTIVAL—You may be thinking to yourself, "Why would I buy tickets for something nine months away?" Well, the Sisters Folk Festival is no ordinary event! Known for selling out months in advance and with early bird passes already gone, there's no reason not to buy now. The lineup for this year won't be out for a few months but with past performances by Lake Street Dive, Shakey Graves, James McMurty and more, it's almost a guarantee this year will be stellar. See you in September! // Variety of venues in Sisters. $150 adult, $50 youth (ages 6-18) festival passes. Tickets available at sistersfolkfestival.com.