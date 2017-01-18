Gung Ho for Shows 1/18-1/25 

Book these shows now so you don't miss out.

January 31

Nature Nights: My Life on Trails—What a Cougar Taught Me About Conservation

LEARN—In the first event of the season, Deschutes National Forest trails specialist John Schubert explains the importance of maintaining trails—whether they be urban or in the wilderness. Schubert's talk will take you through the magnificent history of trail building, including the evolution from basic to contemporary design. He will also give tips on how you can reduce your impact in the wilderness. Perfect to get you in the spirit of spring trail running and exploring. Nature nights are free but reservations are required, so be sure you book your seat today before this event "sells out." // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. Free. Register at deschuteslandtrust.org.

February 17-18

Yellowjackets

JAZZ—Combing the musical likes of funk, rock, rhythm and blues, the Yellowjackets are a quartet that's been striking musical chords since the late '70s. Although only founding member pianist Russell Ferrante is still with the group today, the current incarnation is definitely thriving with rave reviews of its latest album Coherence. Complex fusion arrangements with elaborate chord progressions give this group deep credentials. The intimate setting of the Riverhouse will make these very special shows. This season's jazz series has been one for the books and the Yellowjackets are the crème de la crème. // 6pm. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N Hwy 97, Bend. $60. Get tickets at bendticket.com.

April 1

Louie Anderson

COMEDY—Beyond iconic in the sitcom world, baby-faced, Emmy award-winning Louie Anderson is coming to the Tower this spring. Many may remember Anderson as the iconic host of Family Feud. He brings the same charisma to his comedy routine, with many describing him as quick-witted, lighthearted and with an ability to weave stories like no other. The actor won an Emmy award in 2016 for his role as Christine in the hit comedy series "Baskets" and he was named by Comedy Central as one of 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St, Bend. $43-55. Tickets at towertheatre.org.