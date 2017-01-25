Gung Ho for Shows 1/25-2/1 

Book these shows now so you don't miss out.

February 6

Ace Frehley of Kiss

CLASSIC ROCK— A founding member of the iconic and revered hard rock band Kiss, Ace Frehley, plays a solo show, stripped from the face paint. A classic rock legend in the music scene since the early '70s, Frehley has probably seen all aspects of the sex, drugs and rock 'n roll lifestyle. He may leave the infamous KISS antics at home—forget the smoking guitars, shooting rockets and blood spitting, but his talent shines through in this solo tour. Still killing it, he is a musical maverick, and a prominent guitarist—well respected by his peers. Expect to witness a high-energy show full of riffs from his career in KISS and as a solo artist. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $59-70. Towertheatre.org.

April 14

Ravi Coltrane Quintet

JAZZ— Tune in for a night of soothing saxophone by Grammy-nominated bandleader Ravi Coltrane. A product of jazz royalty, John and Alice Coltrane, Ravi has released six albums and has performed with everyone from Stanley Clarke to Carlos Santana. A legend in the making, Ravi is sure to entertain with his free flowing post pob jazz style that leaves much to interpretation and improvisation. Creative and greatly admired, Ravi promises a show not to be missed and is the last in the inaugural Riverhouse Jazz series. // 6:30pm. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. Business 97, Bend. $60. Riverhouse.com/jazz.

May 6

Bend Gear & Beer Active Lifestyle Festival

EXPO— What better suits the Bend lifestyle than being outdoors with friends and family and then enjoying a beer afterward? Plan your spring and summer adventures by checking out all the newest in outdoor gear at this fun gathering for sports enthusiasts and those curious to get outside. Featuring outdoor retailers, sport pros with great tips and the latest innovators and thinkers of tech gear, live music, kids events, gear demos and a stellar beer garden full of craft beers, this is Bend's lifestyle festival. // 10am. Athletic Club of Bend, 61615 Athletic Club Drive, Bend. $5, 12 and under free.