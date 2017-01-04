Gung Ho For Shows 1/4-1/11 

January 19

Dave Eggers

READ—Deschutes Public Library Foundation does it again with its visiting author series. This January, it's author Dave Eggers presenting. Now in its fifth year, Author! Author! brings some of the country's top authors to Bend for intimate presentations on the writing process, their current works and literature in general. Eggers' book, "A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius," was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and "A Hologram for the King" was a finalist for the 2012 National Book Award. He is also the founder of the independent publishing company McSweeney's. If you can't make Eggers' talk, author Anthony Doerr will be visiting in February and Siddhartha Mukherjee in April. // 7pm. Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend. $25. Tickets available at dplfundation.org.

January 31

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

MUSIC—Karl Denson, a phenomenal funk artist currently serving as the saxophonist for The Rolling Stones, will take a break to travel to Bend with his group Karl Denson's Tiny Universe. Denson's sax skills are legendary and this show will be as jazzy as it is funky. Word is audiences can expect super-charged covers of iconic artists such as the Beastie Boys, Prince and The White Stripes, plus originals. But don't wait, because there's a good chance this show will sell out in advance. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $25 adv., $30 door. Tickets available at bendticket.com.

June 15-18

4 Peaks Music Festival

FESTIVAL—Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Central Oregon's own 4 Peaks Music Festival is back and bigger than ever with a new location at Stevenson Ranch. 4 Peaks offers the festival environment while emphasizing a family-friendly atmosphere and kids under 10 are free. With over 20 bands, free camping and gorgeous views of the Cascades, 4 Peaks is a great way to kick off a summer of fun. Right now 4 Peaks is offering a holiday/end of the year ticket price for $145 till Jan. 13. This is a crazy low price for four days of camping, dancing and music. // Thursday, June 15–Sunday, June 18. Stevenson Ranch, 21085 Knott Rd., Bend. $145 available till Jan. 13.