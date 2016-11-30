November 30, 2016 Culture » Gung Ho for Shows

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Gung Ho For Shows 11/30-12/7 

Book these tickets now so you don't miss out

By
The Trail Band at the Tower Theatre, 12/17.

The Trail Band at the Tower Theatre, 12/17.

December 17

The Trail Band

MUSIC—Celebrating its 25th year, The Trail Band is an eight-piece ensemble of talented singers, including Quarterfalsh's Rindy Ross, and musicians playing brass and string instruments. With influences of country, folk, bluegrass, blues and early jazz, The Trail Band encompasses the holiday spirit in a more traditional Oregon style. Book these now! // 3pm & 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $36, $41.50. Tickets available at towertheatre.org.

January 7

Yak Attack

MUSIC—This Portland trio fuses elements of electronica, jazz and funk into a show that is sure to make the whole room dance. Fresh off the release of its first full-length album, "Real World Conditions," Yak Attack is no stranger to Bend but will surely be welcomed back with open arms. This lively show is the perfect way to celebrate the first weekend of the New Year, so don't wait to book your tickets. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door. Tickets available at bendticket.com.

February 11

Jazz at Joe's

MUSIC—Jazz at Joe's is known for bringing quality national and regional jazz artists to Central Oregon and the performances sell out months in advance. That is why now is the perfect time to purchase tickets for the Randy Porter Trio in February. Randy Porter is a renowned jazz pianist from the Pacific Northwest who has toured internationally and currently teaches piano at Lewis and Clark College. Get 'em now while they're still available. // 7pm. CTC, 178 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20 student, $39 GA. Tickets available at jazzatjoes.com.

Related Events

  • The Trail Band

    The Trail Band @ Tower Theatre

    • Sat., Dec. 17, 3 & 7 p.m. $36, $41.50.
  • Yak Attack

    Yak Attack @ Domino Room

    • Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m. $12 adv., $15 door.
    • Buy Tickets

  • Jazz at Joe's @ CTC Cascade Theatre

    • Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m. $20 students, $39 GA.

Speaking of...

More Gung Ho for Shows »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Gung Ho for Shows

More by Hayley Jo Murphy

Special Issues & Guides

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation