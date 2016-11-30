Gung Ho For Shows 11/30-12/7 

December 17

The Trail Band

MUSIC—Celebrating its 25th year, The Trail Band is an eight-piece ensemble of talented singers, including Quarterfalsh's Rindy Ross, and musicians playing brass and string instruments. With influences of country, folk, bluegrass, blues and early jazz, The Trail Band encompasses the holiday spirit in a more traditional Oregon style. Book these now! // 3pm & 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $36, $41.50. Tickets available at towertheatre.org.

January 7

Yak Attack

MUSIC—This Portland trio fuses elements of electronica, jazz and funk into a show that is sure to make the whole room dance. Fresh off the release of its first full-length album, "Real World Conditions," Yak Attack is no stranger to Bend but will surely be welcomed back with open arms. This lively show is the perfect way to celebrate the first weekend of the New Year, so don't wait to book your tickets. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door. Tickets available at bendticket.com.

February 11

Jazz at Joe's

MUSIC—Jazz at Joe's is known for bringing quality national and regional jazz artists to Central Oregon and the performances sell out months in advance. That is why now is the perfect time to purchase tickets for the Randy Porter Trio in February. Randy Porter is a renowned jazz pianist from the Pacific Northwest who has toured internationally and currently teaches piano at Lewis and Clark College. Get 'em now while they're still available. // 7pm. CTC, 178 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20 student, $39 GA. Tickets available at jazzatjoes.com.