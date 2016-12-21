Gung Ho For Shows 12/21-12/28 

Book these tickets now so you don't miss out!

January 19

Robert Earl Keen

MUSIC—Acclaimed alternative country singer Robert Earl Keen makes his way back to Bend to promote his new album, "Live Dinner Reunion." In 1996 Keen recorded "No. 2 Live Dinner" at the famous John T. Floore's Country Store in Helotes, Texas. Twenty years later, to celebrate this best seller, Keen returned to the same stage to record this new album which has been popular on country, Texas and bluegrass charts. Audiences can expect some classic favorites plus collaborations with friends including Joe Ely, Cody Canada, Cory Morrow and more. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $35-$51.75. Tickets available at towertheatre.org.

January 25

Martin Sexton

MUSIC—Continuing the tradition of bringing great acts to Central Oregon, Sisters Folk Festival announced its Winter Concert Series with three shows that focus on songwriters, including Martin Sexton. Known for his honest lyrics, guitar playing skills and captivating live shows, Sexton is the perfect performer to get audiences through a cold January. With songs that incorporate folk, blues, soul, country and rock, plus nine studio albums, there are plenty of songs that could be played during this show. However, we have our fingers crossed that the song "Diner" makes an appearance! // 7pm. Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd., Sisters. $55 adults, $40 youth 18 and under. Complete series packages available. Tickets available at sistersfolkfestival.org.

February 17

Leftover Salmon

MUSIC—Leftover Salmon has been sharing its unique Colorado sound with the world for over a quarter-century and in the process paving the way for many newgrass and jam bands today. Although Leftover uses traditional bluegrass string instruments, its songs are filled with soulful lyrics and are less twang and more rock 'n' roll. When watching Leftover play it's clear the band members are in love with what they do and want to share that exuberance with the crowd. Expect a night of foot-stomping and unabashed dancing to some great tunes. // 9pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20 adv., $25 door. Tickets available at bendticket.com.