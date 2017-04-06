GUNG HO FOR SHOWS: The Tedx lineup is here 

Book tickets this Friday so you don't miss out!

2017 lineup released, exploring what makes us human

What does a COCC prof who summited 10 Teton peaks in a single day, the founder of the controversial anti-racism band, "The Slants," an avant-gardening inventor, the CEO of a tech company and a "Daditude" coach have in common? They're all speakers at this year's TEDxBend event, happening May 13. This highly anticipated event features 18-minute presentations exploring this year's theme: Us Humans, and just what makes us human.

A jam-packed event, TEDxBend will be a full-day extravaganza, with options to attend half-day or full-day sessions. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 7 at 5pm at TedxBend.com and usually sell out fast — so don't miss out on "ideas worth spreading."

Here are some speakers we're excited about:

Frank Patka

It's rare to boast that your speaker is a convicted drug lord who held a group of hostages at gunpoint in order to settle a debt. But Patka is exactly that, and after serving six years in prison, a counselor urged him to share his story. A public speaking journey ensued. Patka regularly dives into thematic topics exploring the need to invest in people and the community — no matter how risky they may seem.



Patti Dobrowolski

A TEDx veteran, we're especially excited to hear Patti Dobrowolski's design-fueled talk, sure to be both stimulating and a bellyful of laughs. She weaves her masters of psychology education with her love of drama therapy and art into visual goal setting which she advocates will change your life. Founder of "Up Your Creative Genius," which specializes in creative visual processes, she regularly consults for Fortune 100 companies and is an advocate that "imagination changes everything."



Michael Welp

Truth be told, we did a double-take when we read that Michael Welp, PhD, is the cofounder of White Men As Full Diversity Partners — a group which focuses on supporting a future of full racial inclusion by "engaging white men to become more passionate advocates." His book, "Four Days To Change: 12 Radical Habits to Overcome Bias and Thrive in a Diverse World," came from his interracial team-building work for Outward Bound in South Africa. Expect a riveting talk stemming from his diversity work rooted in past experience.

Matt Clifford

You mean you can upcycle organic bananas to reduce food waste and give better snacking options? Matt Clifford does exactly that with his certified B-Corp Barnana, a dried fruit snacking company that tries to tackle food waste in a fun and tasty way, while giving communities healthier options. We're excited to hear this Forbes 30 Under 30 professional spread his sustainability message in his entrepreneurial way.

Tedx 2017 Bend Speakers

Ysanne Spevack — Exploring the five senses, Spevack blends her love of writing about food with the art of composing.

Kevin Grove — An eccentric engineering prof blending science with his love of the outdoors, Grove once skied Mt Bachelor, Broken Top and all of the three Sisters in one day — which took 19 hours, to be exact.

Dr. David Geier — An advocate for educating parents and youth about preventing youth sports injuries, Geier is probably the only double board certified orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, who regularly vlogs on his Youtube channel.

Simon Tam — Controversial frontman of the anti-racism and first all-Asian American dance rock group, The Slants.

Jasun Wellman — Inventor of avant gardening. You'll have to see his talk to figure out the "avant" part of gardening.

Daniela Papi-Thornton — Addressing local and global challenges, Papi-Thornton is an educator at Oxford's Said Business School: her work in Cambodia fueled her rethinking of the way she teaches social entrepreneurship.

Ron Fritz — The CEO of Tech Soft 3D, Fritz is fascinated with the importance of coming of age rituals and the lack of rights of passage ceremonies in our society today.

Gail Lovelace Menasco — A comedic one-woman show, local Bend storyteller Menasco explores emerging tech creations that create the human collective and consciousness.

Christopher Veal — Exploring male vulnerabilities and coaching fathers, Veal is the founder of Daditude Coach.

Paul Hessburg — An advocate for carefully planned forest restorations, Hessburg recently realized his book, "Making Transparent Environmental Management Decisions."

Barbara McAfee — A voice coach, singer and speaker, McAfee explores using the power of voice to live your best life in her book, Full Voice: The Art & Practice of Vocal Presence."

Anyssa Bohanan — The self-proclaimed "next Oprah," Bohanan is a reporter for Central Oregon Daily.

Alicia Malone — Immersed in film as reporter, critic, writer and TV host, Malone brings arts and entertainment to the scene and is releasing her book on Hollywood actresses this coming August.

TEDxBend

Sat., May 13

Bend High School

230 NE 6th St., Bend

Tickets on sale April 7, 5pm

TEDxBend.com

Are you a local musician? TEDxBend is seeking talent for the locals stage during the event. Visit the TEDxBend website to get started.