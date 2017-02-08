GUNG HO FOR SHOWS 

click to enlarge

June 15 - 18

4 Peaks Music Festival

FESTIVAL — Jam band and new grass enthusiasts rejoice! Your local go-to festival is celebrating its 10th year by announcing a stellar lineup that includes 90s progressive rock greats, moe. and Americana-bluegrass favorites, Railroad Earth. Expect the sets to have a wide variety of sounds, live improvisations, adventure and humor sure to get the crowds up and groovin'. Supporting acts include acoustic bluegrass band Infamous Stringdusters, folky singer-songwriter Sierra Hull and festival favorites Poor Man's Whiskey, with, as always, an infectious, high-energy show.

Slightly diversifying their sound this year, the festival shines with the addition of funk saxophonist Karl Denson (whose renowned show recently sold out in Bend) and British Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Matt Schofield. Nine other acts have also been revealed.

The fest moves to a new location which promises to provide a cozy, sociable yet grand atmosphere, complete with awe-inspiring mountainous views, grassy fields and a late night party tent, while still providing a family friendly atmosphere. So get that RV ready, book your vacation time and plan to groove that booty. // Multi-day festival. Stevenson Ranch, Bend. $165 early bird tickets with $15 vehicle fee. Kids under 10 free.

March 16

Absolutely Incredible Kids Day

KID STUFF — Join Camp Fire Central Oregon in celebrating Absolutely Incredible Kids Day, a national day of sharing letters and notes with kids in our community to remind our young people why they are special and to empower them. Adults can write, post tweet and tag notes to amazing children to show how incredibly special they are. The right words of encouragement can come at just the time a child needs them most — helping them make better decisions, build self-esteem, and even be more compassionate and successful. // All day. Camp Fire Central Oregon, venue location to be announced. Free.