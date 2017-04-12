GUNG HO FOR SHOWS 

T.I — On the Hustle Gang Tour
May 23
RAP— It's a feat to release an album when you're incarcerated but, hey, that ain't no thang for T.I, a man known for not only his rap skills and crazy-fun dancehall like collaborations, but also his acting chops. Having won two Grammys and been in American Gangster, T.I, real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake (who could forget "My Love?") Rihanna, Kanye West and Lil Wayne and had the hit song "Blurred Lines" hit the top of the charts. If you're really into his rap game, purchase the "Grand Hustle Package" for a photo-op with the rapper — Just don't make any sudden moves. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 Greenwood Ave, Bend. $35 GA, $285 Grand Hustle Package. Bendticket.com
Sisters Folk Festival
September 8-10
FOLK (Duh!) — It's the 22nd anniversary of the Sisters Folk Festival where "All the town's a stage." A three-day extravaganza, bluegrass enthusiasts will rejoice in the announced initial lineup which features multi-award winning singer Claire Lunch, Billy Strings and Grammy-nominated Robbie Fulks. Dustbowl Revival is sure to enthuse veteran festival goers, as are The Lil Smokies and The East Pointers. Bringing diverse sounds to the fest, nine-piece Hawaiian swing band Kahulanui joins the stage, as does Afro-Cuban act Battle of Santiago. There's too much to list but the fest is sure to sell out and more acts are due to be announced. Volunteer possibilities are also available. // Three days. Sisters, various locations. $150 adult passes, $50 18 and younger. sistersfolkfestival.org