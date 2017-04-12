April 12, 2017 Culture » Gung Ho for Shows

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

GUNG HO FOR SHOWS 

T.I, Paul Simon and the Initial Sisters Folk Festival Lineup

By
You too can hustle with T.I when he comes to Bend on May 23.
  • You too can hustle with T.I when he comes to Bend on May 23.


T.I — On the Hustle Gang Tour

May 23

RAP— It's a feat to release an album when you're incarcerated but, hey, that ain't no thang for T.I, a man known for not only his rap skills and crazy-fun dancehall like collaborations, but also his acting chops. Having won two Grammys and been in American Gangster, T.I, real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake (who could forget "My Love?") Rihanna, Kanye West and Lil Wayne and had the hit song "Blurred Lines" hit the top of the charts. If you're really into his rap game, purchase the "Grand Hustle Package" for a photo-op with the rapper — Just don't make any sudden moves. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 Greenwood Ave, Bend. $35 GA, $285 Grand Hustle Package. Bendticket.com


An Evening with Paul Simon

June 24
OLDIES BUT GOODIES — You may know him as one-half of the ‘60s duo Simon and Garfunkel, but Paul Simon has had a distinguished solo career since he penned “Mrs Robinson”, “Sound of Silence” and “Bridge over Troubled Water” all of which made it to number one on the U.S. Singles Charts. Having been named both the 100 Greatest Guitarists and 100 Greatest Songwriters by “Rolling Stone” Simon has been an influential folk musician in his 50+ career. Now at the age of 75, fans can expect to hear the 12-time Grammy winner, play both notable hits and newer material from his most recent album, “Stranger to Stranger.” // 7:30pm Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $54.50-119. Bendconcerts.com ! SOLD OUT !


Sisters Folk Festival

September 8-10

FOLK (Duh!) — It's the 22nd anniversary of the Sisters Folk Festival where "All the town's a stage." A three-day extravaganza, bluegrass enthusiasts will rejoice in the announced initial lineup which features multi-award winning singer Claire Lunch, Billy Strings and Grammy-nominated Robbie Fulks. Dustbowl Revival is sure to enthuse veteran festival goers, as are The Lil Smokies and The East Pointers. Bringing diverse sounds to the fest, nine-piece Hawaiian swing band Kahulanui joins the stage, as does Afro-Cuban act Battle of Santiago. There's too much to list but the fest is sure to sell out and more acts are due to be announced. Volunteer possibilities are also available. // Three days. Sisters, various locations. $150 adult passes, $50 18 and younger. sistersfolkfestival.org


Speaking of...

More Gung Ho for Shows »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Gung Ho for Shows

More by Magdalena Bokowa

  • Synthesized Stamina

    Now in their 20th year, The New Pornographers bring a new upbeat, cohesive sound
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Apr 12, 2017

  • Payroll Woes

    A change in the pay system at COCC forces 115 employees to receive reduced paychecks
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Apr 12, 2017

  • The Black Market Business of Daycare

    3 year waiting lists, unlicensed carers and an unsupported middle class spells a very troubling child care situation
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Apr 5, 2017
  • More »

Special Issues & Guides

Bend Nest - February 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest - February 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation