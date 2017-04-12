GUNG HO FOR SHOWS 

You too can hustle with T.I when he comes to Bend on May 23.



T.I — On the Hustle Gang Tour



May 23



RAP— It's a feat to release an album when you're incarcerated but, hey, that ain't no thang for T.I, a man known for not only his rap skills and crazy-fun dancehall like collaborations, but also his acting chops. Having won two Grammys and been in American Gangster, T.I, real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake (who could forget "My Love?") Rihanna, Kanye West and Lil Wayne and had the hit song "Blurred Lines" hit the top of the charts. If you're really into his rap game, purchase the "Grand Hustle Package" for a photo-op with the rapper — Just don't make any sudden moves. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 Greenwood Ave, Bend. $35 GA, $285 Grand Hustle Package. Bendticket.com



An Evening with Paul Simon

You may know him as one-half of the ‘60s duo Simon and Garfunkel, but Paul Simon has had a distinguished solo career since he penned “Mrs Robinson”, “Sound of Silence” and “Bridge over Troubled Water” all of which made it to number one on the U.S. Singles Charts. Having been named both the 100 Greatest Guitarists and 100 Greatest Songwriters by “Rolling Stone” Simon has been an influential folk musician in his 50+ career. Now at the age of 75, fans can expect to hear the 12-time Grammy winner, play both notable hits and newer material from his most recent album, “Stranger to Stranger.” // 7:30pm Les Schwab Amphitheater, Bend. $54.50-119. Bendconcerts.com



Sisters Folk Festival



September 8-10



FOLK (Duh!) — It's the 22nd anniversary of the Sisters Folk Festival where "All the town's a stage." A three-day extravaganza, bluegrass enthusiasts will rejoice in the announced initial lineup which features multi-award winning singer Claire Lunch, Billy Strings and Grammy-nominated Robbie Fulks. Dustbowl Revival is sure to enthuse veteran festival goers, as are The Lil Smokies and The East Pointers. Bringing diverse sounds to the fest, nine-piece Hawaiian swing band Kahulanui joins the stage, as does Afro-Cuban act Battle of Santiago. There's too much to list but the fest is sure to sell out and more acts are due to be announced. Volunteer possibilities are also available. // Three days. Sisters, various locations. $150 adult passes, $50 18 and younger. sistersfolkfestival.org