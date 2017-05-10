Gung Ho For Shows: 

Book these shows now so you don't miss out.



Matisyahu



July 16

REGGAE – Matisyahu, who blends reggae with rap and rock, holds a special place in the heart of Bendites. The artist spent two years living in Bend in the late '90s and with his commercial success has become a living local legend. Last fall, Matisyahu played a surprise show at Crow's Feet Commons and now returns to the same location this summer. Whether you saw him for the first time between lightning strikes at the Athletic Club of Bend in 2007, at the Domino Room last winter or this will be your introduction, you'll appreciate the lyricist's performance time and time again. // 6pm. Crow's Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend. $28/adv. at bendticket.com.





Oregon Eclipse Festival



August 17-23

PARTY – In case you've been hibernating, the biggest event of the entire summer takes place in the sky above our fair state. Among the options is The Oregon Eclipse Festival, celebrating the total solar eclipse with an extended week of music and camping in the Ochocos. The lineup includes two nights of The String Cheese Incident, two nights of STS9, Bassnectar, Beats Antique, March Fourth Marching Band, as well as dozens of other bands, DJs and performers. The eclipse itself takes place on August 21, but the music and party continue days before and days after for a full week of dancing and camaraderie. // Big Summit Prairie, Ochoco National Forest, Antelope, OR. Prices vary. Oregoneclipse2017.com <<< Sold Out, for now! >>>





Modest Mouse



September 22

INDIE ROCK – Indie rock lovers rejoice! For fans of the long-running, iconic Pacific Northwest rock band, you'll be able to catch them in our own backyard. Though best known for their radio-friendly hit, "Float On," Modest Mouse has been in the indie rock scene for 22 years and six studio albums. The band has consistently contributed catchy, relatable odes to the human condition throughout their career. Even if "The Good Times Are Killing Me," there's no excuse to miss the kings of indie rock in Bend. // 6:30pm. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $42.50 GA. bendconcerts.com