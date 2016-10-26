The snow is starting to fly up on our mountain—but before we move onto winter stuff, let's celebrate Halloween! Here is the Source list of Bend Halloween events and Halloween events in Central Oregon.

« Adult Halloween Activities »

Thursday, Oct. 27

Friday, Oct. 28

Saturday, Oct. 29

Come out to the Capitol for a super spooky night of dance and merriment. Cash and prizes awarded for the best costume. DJ Colonel and Michael Bigglesworth will be keeping the dance floor shaking. 21+. 8 pm. No cover. thecapitolbend.com.On their third studio album Sir Nebula, TAUK tap into their singular chemistry to elevate and expand their all-instrumental blend of funk, hip-hop, progressive rock, and jazz. 9 pm. $10 adv., $12 door. volcanictheatrepub.com.It's alive! The electrifying musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30pm. Through Nov. 12. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. 541-312-9626. $25 adults, $22 student & senior.Edgar Allen Poe's life works are hauntingly dramatized in this play. The story is cleverly told through Poe’s master works: The Raven, The Fall of the House of Usher, and other Poe classics. All Aspects Teen Theatre. Thurs, Oct. 27, Fri, Oct. 28 and Sat, Oct. 29. CTC Cascade Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave. $8.There will be spooky drink specials, music and dancing. DJ Raider Mystic will be pumping the music! Come dressed in your best costume! At 11pm there will be a costume contest. 9 pm. Donation to Lady Roughriders Rugby Team. https://facebook.com/events/318722118486270/.To celebrate the holiday along with our Cinnamon-Pear Seasonal release. Featuring DJ ESIS. Fire, fog and lasers. $4 pints if you come in costume. 8 pm. No cover.Halloween extravaganza! David Jacobs-Strain's live shows move from humorous, subversive blues, to delicate balladry, and then swings back to swampy rock 'n' roll. 8 pm. $17 adv., $20 door. belfryevents.com/event/halloween-extravaganza-david-jacobs-strain-and-the-crunk-mountain-boys?instance_id=1034.Featuring DJ Sorski. We’ll clear the tables to make way for the dance floor. Drink Specials all night. 21+. 7:30 pm. No cover, but costumes are required for entry. https://facebook.com/events/1299301203427243/.A night of mad scary music! 9 pm. thedogwoodcocktailcabin.com.Live music with Hoi Polloi classic rock. Karaoke to follow with costume contest. 8-11 pm. No cover. facebook.com/hubcityredmond.Central Oregon’s hottest Halloween party featuring live music by Seattle’s own the Super Sonic Soul Pimps, flying in San Francisco’s famous DJ Dojah, DJ Harlo, go-go dancers, aerialists performers, casino games, photolounge and so much more! $1,000 costume contest! 8 pm. $20.There will be great music from MOWO, Chiringa and Ubuntu, food and raffle prizes, all benefiting earthWin to elevate women and children out of poverty by providing access to education, meaningful employment, and clean renewable energy. 8 pm. $20 adv., $25 door. https://facebook.com/events/198413170571112/.Join us for the first night of our weekend celebration for Halloween and our 8th anniversary. We love costume parties so don't miss out. Get creative with the costumes—the freakier the better! 8 pm. sevenbend.com.What better time to share our new album “Dinner Time” with you all than Halloween weekend! Lets dress up, dance, and have a great time! 9 pm. https://facebook.com/events/537976283061502/.We will have some Jameson gear in the house that we will be giving away, as well as free Cd's, raffles, etc. Come dressed up in your best Halloween attire! 8 pm. No cover. https://facebook.com/events/1061144120659094/.Central Oregon local funk and soul bands The Cutmen and FunkEverybody grease day two of the three days of funkenstein. Lots of funk, horns, jams, and dirty ass grooves to keep you dancing all night in Bend's best venue. Costumes encouraged and prizes for the best. 9 pm. $8 adv., $10 door. volcanictheatrepub.com.Please be advised that all three attractions are very scary. They are recommended only for ages 12 and up, although a final decision is left to the discretion of a supervising adult. "Chicken Exits" are located throughout the haunt. Located between the Sheep and Dairy barns. Enter at the Parking Lot A gate. Fri, Oct. 28, 7-10pm, Sat, Oct. 29, 7-10pm, Sun, Oct. 30, 7-10pm and Mon, Oct. 31, 7-10pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. $12 one haunt, $20 two haunts, $25 three haunts."A delicious 90 minutes of High Concept Pandemonium," Willamette Week. The 2016/17 season opener of opera theater by OperaBend. Ben Larson, who both composed and is directing, hails from Bend. The show features four guest artists from Portland and Eugene plus 17 Central Oregon singers and an undead orchestra. Fridays-Saturdays, 7-8:30pm and Sundays, 3-5:30pm. Through Nov. 6. Pinckney Center, COCC, 2600 NW College Way. $20-$25.It's alive! The electrifying musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30pm. Through Nov. 12. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. 541-312-9626. $25 adults, $22 student & senior.Edgar Allen Poe's life works are hauntingly dramatized in this play. The story is cleverly told through Poe’s master works: The Raven, The Fall of the House of Usher, and other Poe classics. All Aspects Teen Theatre. Thurs, Oct. 27, Fri, Oct. 28 and Sat, Oct. 29. CTC Cascade Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave. $8.Annual Halloween party featuring DJ Weather, $1,000 in prizes for best costume and raffle prizes all night! 9 pm. $5. astroloungebend.com/event-calendar/2016/10/29/the-astro-lounge-halloween-party-w-dj-weather-21.Human Dignity Coalition will be hosting it's 14th annual drag show two days before Halloween featuring Poison Waters & Friends! We encourage you to come in costume and #DoYou! Global Fusion will charge separately for an amazing entre option! They will contribute 15% of their earnings back to HDC for Pride! 21+. 7 pm. $25.The theme dictates anything can happen from light, airy, whimsical and fun to dark, scary, creepy and odd…and everything in between! Come dressed as anything, costumes are certainly encouraged! Entertainment this year includes Fou Fou Ha!, DJs Ells, Mister Whipple, Coop da Loop, Jefe, Expatriate, Chrome Wolves, and Eka Boo Button; Moondog Matinee and Deltron 3030. 21+. 8 pm-2 am. $25 at door. https://deschutesbrewery.com/events/altercross/.A night of trippy-tunes and haunted hip-hop with Portland's DJ Saltfeend. 9 pm. https://facebook.com/events/186887875056628/.Come in your best costume to win prizes for the best! Food and drink specials. Live music with The Substitutes, classic rock and more! Laser light show, scary fog and more. 8 pm-2:30 am. No cover. HardTailsOregon.com.Live music with Hoi Polloi classic rock. Karaoke to follow with costume contest. 8-11 pm. No cover. facebook.com/hubcityredmond.Johnny Bourbon from Harley Bourbon opening the evening with a set from his soon to be released solo album. Wear your costumes, and make sure you have ID to enter. 9 pm. https://facebook.com/M-J-Tavern-111781348857339.Notorious for their unique ability to excite and entertain their audience with everything from catchy original tunes to danceable ‘90s hip-hop and R&B to unforgettable ‘60s and ‘70s funk and soul. Halloween party with DJ Bad Habit playing 9pm-midnight. 21+. 8 pm. No cover. mcmenamins.com/OldStFrancis.The DNA of Elvis Presley and Gene Simmons was tragically mixed in an evil laboratory and spawned the demigod of rock Elviss Simmons. He and his motley crew will have you head banging and laughing to this original rock musical by Gary Spinrad and Jake Woodmansee. 7:30-10 pm. $15 adv., $20 door. elvisssimmons.com.Join us for the second night of our weekend celebration for Halloween and our 8th Anniversary. We LOVE LOVE LOVE Costume Parties so don't miss out. Pick a costume from the many seasons of American Horror Story - there are so many to choose from. We can't wait to see 8 pm-2 am. https://facebook.com/events/1455680351125199/.It's time to break out your second costume for the weekend! Truck Stop Gravy always packs the house and knows how to get the party started. 9 pm. No cover. https://facebook.com/events/1147141078702744/.Presha, Signal Bath, Lyfe, N8ture and Mano Meter. Come get dark and dangerous! 10 pm. $5. https://facebook.com/events/1224207820974972/.Party Come in costume and groove with a live DJ, get ghoulish in the photo booth and win ghastly prizes in the costume contest! Enjoy Halloween-themed bites and cocktails and enter to win in the hourly raffle drawing. 8 pm. $10. sunriver-resort.com/landing-Halloween.The first of our two Halloween parties kicks off with DJ Jonny 5. Killer tunes, great drinks...dress the part! 10 pm-2 am. No cover. velvetbend.com.Halloween costume party. Jelly Bread’s distinct style is identified by a blend of desert twang meeting the urban tones of funk and rock. 9 pm. $10 adv., $12 door. volcanictheatrepub.com.With live shadow cast! Tommy Kuchulis will return as Dr. Frank N Furter and make his directoral debut as he tackles this sweet classic tale. Have a night of fun as you interact with the show. Sat, Oct. 29, 11:30pm and Mon, Oct. 31, 7pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. $10 GA, $20 VIP.The Ghost of the Great Hall Murder Mystery Dinner will feature a gourmet autumn-themed five course meal specially prepared by our award-winning culinary team, and paired with cocktails. Oct. 29, 6:30pm. Great Hall, Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Dr. $90.Join us for a spooktacular tea experience. We will be serving our signature blend Looking Glass Metolius tea and an assortment of delectable treats in a proper tea party fashion. The amazing Stacy Mitchell will also be offering intuitive tea leaf readings to the gallery of witches. Sat, Oct. 29, 3:30pm. Looking Glass Imports & Cafe, 150 NE Bend River Mall Dr. Suite 260. 541-225-5775. $35."A delicious 90 minutes of High Concept Pandemonium," Willamette Week. The 2016/17 season opener of opera theater by OperaBend. Ben Larson, who both composed and is directing, hails from Bend. The show features four guest artists from Portland and Eugene plus 17 Central Oregon singers and an undead orchestra. Fridays-Saturdays, 7-8:30pm and Sundays, 3-5:30pm. Through Nov. 6. Pinckney Center, COCC, 2600 NW College Way. $20-$25.Please be advised that all three attractions are very scary. They are recommended only for ages 12 and up, although a final decision is left to the discretion of a supervising adult. "Chicken Exits" are located throughout the haunt. Located between the Sheep and Dairy barns. Enter at the Parking Lot A gate. Fri, Oct. 28, 7-10pm, Sat, Oct. 29, 7-10pm, Sun, Oct. 30, 7-10pm and Mon, Oct. 31, 7-10pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. $12 one haunt, $20 two haunts, $25 three haunts.It's alive! The electrifying musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30pm. Through Nov. 12. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. 541-312-9626. $25 adults, $22 student & senior.The Bend Zombie Run, pits survivors against zombies during this apocalyptic fun run! All registrations include a post-apocalyptic party with beer for the adults (21+) and sweets for all. Oct. 29, 6pm. Bend National Guard Armory, 875 SW Simpson Ave. $30-$35 adult, $20-$25 kids. Special package pricing.Edgar Allen Poe's life works are hauntingly dramatized in this play. The story is cleverly told through Poe’s master works: The Raven, The Fall of the House of Usher, and other Poe classics. All Aspects Teen Theatre. Thurs, Oct. 27, Fri, Oct. 28 and Sat, Oct. 29. CTC Cascade Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave. $8.

Sunday, Oct. 30

HALLOWEEN—Monday, Oct. 31

click to enlarge

Roman Polanski’s 1968 classic “Rosemary’s Baby” and locally produced horror flick “Besetment." Oct. 30, 7 and 10pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr. Free."A delicious 90 minutes of High Concept Pandemonium," Willamette Week. The 2016/17 season opener of opera theater by OperaBend. Ben Larson, who both composed and is directing, hails from Bend. The show features four guest artists from Portland and Eugene plus 17 Central Oregon singers and an undead orchestra. Fridays-Saturdays, 7-8:30pm and Sundays, 3-5:30pm. Through Nov. 6. Pinckney Center, COCC, 2600 NW College Way. $20-$25.Please be advised that all three attractions are very scary. They are recommended only for ages 12 and up, although a final decision is left to the discretion of a supervising adult. "Chicken Exits" are located throughout the haunt. Located between the Sheep and Dairy barns. Enter at the Parking Lot A gate. Fri, Oct. 28, 7-10pm, Sat, Oct. 29, 7-10pm, Sun, Oct. 30, 7-10pm and Mon, Oct. 31, 7-10pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. $12 one haunt, $20 two haunts, $25 three haunts.It's alive! The electrifying musical adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30pm. Through Nov. 12. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. 541-312-9626. $25 adults, $22 student & senior.Join us at Sol Alchemy for an evening of Samhain ritual—a time of celebrating the final harvest, honoring ancestors and seeking the assistance and blessings of the Dark Mother, as we move into the winter season. Come in comfortable clothes for movement and bring layers for going outside. Oct. 30, 7-8:30pm. Sol Alchemy Temple, 2150 NE Studio Rd. 541-285-4972. $10.Make sure to join us on Halloween Night in costume to help us celebrate our 8th anniversary! We love parties and we really love Halloween, so don't miss out on the fun, come and celebrate with us! Music by UltraDJGirl and DJ Metal. 8 pm-2 am. https://facebook.com/events/1675021089480824/.Halloween night with ConRank, Welterweight, Supertask and Imphasys. 10 pm. $5. https://facebook.com/events/350641135273485/.We're having a party on Halloween. The real Halloween. Monday is gonna be awesome. Big Top Terror. It's gonna be crazy, come early to make sure you get in! 10 pm. No cover. velvetbend.com.Halloween costume party with killer prizes and music from KEEZ—reggae, boogie, funk and rock from Bend. 9 pm. $7 adv., $10 door. volcanictheatrepub.com.Please be advised that all three attractions are very scary. They are recommended only for ages 12 and up, although a final decision is left to the discretion of a supervising adult. "Chicken Exits" are located throughout the haunt. Located between the Sheep and Dairy barns. Enter at the Parking Lot A gate. Fri, Oct. 28, 7-10pm, Sat, Oct. 29, 7-10pm, Sun, Oct. 30, 7-10pm and Mon, Oct. 31, 7-10pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. $12 one haunt, $20 two haunts, $25 three haunts.With live shadow cast! Tommy Kuchulis will return as Dr. Frank N Furter and make his directoral debut as he tackles this sweet classic tale. Have a night of fun as you interact with the show. Sat, Oct. 29, 11:30pm and Mon, Oct. 31, 7pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave. $10 GA, $20 VIP.

« Family Friendly »

When you're looking for some Halloween events in Bend that include family fun that involves candy and costumery, here's where to go.

Thursday, Oct. 27 – Saturday, Oct. 29

All Aspects Teen Theatre brings Edgar Allen Poe's works to life in this haunting play. Come hear some of Poe's works like "The Raven," "The Fall of the House of Usher" and more classics all dramatized on stage. // 7:30pm. CTC Cascade Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $8.

Friday 28

The Hub is hosting its very own Halloween party! There will be a costume contest so come in your Halloween costume (please be appropriate and not too scary). We will have candy, games, and more! Happy Huboween! Oct. 28, 6-9pm. The Hub, 591 NE Second St., Prineville. 541-903-0913. Free.Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Kelly Madden for a twilight visit with the spirits of Camp Polk Meadow Preserve. Learn about this culturally rich meadow, home to one of the earliest settlements in Central Oregon, while listening to the stories of the ghosts who once made their home there. Oct. 28, 3:30-5:30pm. Camp Polk Meadow Preserve, outside Sisters. 541-330-0017. Free.

Saturday, Oct. 29

It's time to do the dash, the monster dash! The annual Monster Dash 5k, 10k and Little Monster's Mile is back again for a wicked good time. This race is all about fun so dress up and join in for a walk, jog, stroll or sprint while embracing the Halloween spirit. // 9am. Highland Elementary School, 701 NW Newport Ave., Bend. Visit fleetfeetbend.com for pricing on the different races and for registration.Stories, songs, painting and crafts. Oct. 29, 10am. Sisters Public Library, 110 N Cedar St., Sisters. Free.Did you know a single little brown bat can eat up to 1,000 mosquitos in a single hour? Enjoy this spooky time of year while learning about the fascinating world of bats. Don't forget your costume! // 10am-2pm. Deschutes National Forest, Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District 63095 Deschutes Market Rd., Bend. Free.Celebrate the fall season at the ranch with a pumpkin patch plus decorating station, hay rides and loads of kids' activities. There will be live music and fall inspired food to nibble on as well. // Noon-4pm. Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Rd., Powell Butte. Free.There's still time to carve that pumpkin! Join Pronghorn for a pumpkin carving and painting party, plus a kids costume contest. // 2-5pm. Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Dr., Bend. Free, call to sign up, 541-693-5300.The High Desert Museum is throwing a Halloween party like no other. Live animals will appear during spooky readings of cautionary tales and participants can dare to enter the haunted "Spirit of the West" exhibit. // 6-8pm. High Desert Museum, 59800 S Hwy 97, Bend. $3 members, $7 non-members.Once you've finished trick or treating Halloween night, bring the kids to watch the ghostly classic, "Casper!" Everyone wearing a costume gets a free bag of popcorn! (Parents too!) Fri, Oct. 28, Sat, Oct. 29, Sun, Oct. 30 and Mon, Oct. 31. Redmond Theatre, 1535 SW Odem Medo Way.Join us for food, drinks, tricks and treats! Oct. 29, 5-8pm. Riverside Animal Hospital, 25 NW Olney Ave.The Bend Zombie Run, pits survivors against zombies during this apocalyptic fun run! All registrations include a post-apocalyptic party with beer for the adults (21+) and sweets for all. Oct. 29, 6pm. Bend National Guard Armory, 875 SW Simpson Ave. $30-$35 adult, $20-$25 kids. Special package pricing.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Volcano Veggies is offering a healthy alternative to Halloween that focuses on the positive elements of the season. Come for a bouncy house, crafts and healthy treats! An RSVP is encouraged, plus happy costumes—nothing too scary. // 11am-3pm. Volcano Veggies, 1205 NE Second St., Bend. Free, RSVP at 541-728-3355.Who says only humans can enjoy the holiday? Grab your four-legged friend and family for this Halloween party designed especially for dogs! Prizes for best pet costume, best trick and a photo booth to capture those creative costumes ($15 for digital photo). // 1:30-3pm. Bend Pet Express Eastside, 420 Windy Knolls Dr., Bend. Free.

HALLOWEEN—Monday 31

Trick-or-TreatThere is fun to be had in every corner of Bend! The businesses of Brookswood Meadow Plaza invite young goblins and ghouls out to to trick-or-treat throughout Halloween day and evening! // 8am-6pm. Brookswood Meadow Plaza, 19530 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend. Free.Calling all young ghouls and goblins! Come in your costume throughout the day and into the evening and participating businesses will have treats for you. Oct. 31, 4-7pm. Cascade Village Shopping Center, 63455 N Hwy 97.Halloween fun for the whole family! “Trunk or Treat” in Tumalo in the parking lot of the Community Fellowship Hall. Bring the kids for games, treats, and warm up with hot chocolate, cider and coffee! Oct. 31, 5-7pm. Tumalo Community Church, 64671 Bruce Ave. 541-383-1845. Free.The Old Mill District will be alive with trick-or-treaters. Check out the offerings at the many stores and restaurants plus hay rides from the Cowboy Carriage (pickup location between Ben & Jerry's and Francesca's). Children and parents alike can enjoy crafts, a pet costume contest and a great horned owl visiting from Sunriver Nature Center. // 4-7pm. Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend. Free.