Headlines that Made You Say Hmmm 

When you say "2016 sucked," what I think you're really trying to say is, "November and beyond sucked." In case you need a reminder about how the rest of the year only mildly sucked, and then only sometimes, here's a look back at the Source's biggest news story for each month of the year.

January

"Anarchy in Eastern Oregon – Don't Tread on Me" Brian Jennings, Sherron Lumley and Corrine Boyer

"A group of armed men occupying the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge outside of Burns, Oregon, bears testimony to long-running anti-government sentiment held by its members." In the story, occupier Ammon Bundy vowed to stay for "years" if need be, to see Harney County residents Dwight and Steve Hammond released from prison for arson on federal lands. Ultimately though, Bundy and his team were acquitted for their role in the standoff.

February

"Water Rights: Conservation Efforts Questioned" Brian Jennings

"Lawsuits filed by environmental groups against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and multiple Central Oregon water districts, including the Central Oregon Irrigation District (COID), demand changes to the way the Deschutes River's water is managed," Jennings' story detailed. Questions raised included the accountability of senior water rights holders, improvements in antiquated water rights systems and more...all issues that continue today...even after the settlement of the Oregon spotted frog lawsuit.

March

"Chasing the Snowpack: Climate change will make Central Oregon drier" Brian Jennings

"The biggest direct impact we're seeing here and across the West is reduction of snowpack, and that's only going to get worse as time goes on," said Nobel Laureate David Peterson, who shares the 2007 Nobel Prize for his contributions on climate change.

April

"Freeing the Klamath River: Four dams to come down by 2020" Sherron Lumley

The Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement made history April 6, with diverse groups and some former enemies signing an accord for the removal of four dams on the Klamath River.

May

"Dear Tenant, You Must Vacate the Premises: Many fear homelessness awaits them" Sherron Lumley

In a quickly gentrifying neighborhood in northwest Bend, just a few blocks from Newport Avenue Market, the 44 people who called the Fireside Lodge Condominiums home found themselves with eviction notices. Bend's affordable housing crisis was no longer a threat; it was a reality.

June

"River Trash: Whose Mess Is It, Anyway? The great debate of social responsibility vs. district duties continues" Angela Moore

Trash. Garbage. Refuse. Waste. Litter goes by many names and comes in many forms, but whatever you call it, during the summer season in Bend, it's becoming more and more prevalent. As sun-seeking tourists and residents alike flood the river with inflatable fiestas, garbage accumulated in their wake.

July

"Bicycle Re-Source of Bend Receives $2,000 Grant: Funding will bring more bikes to more people who need them" M.W. Hill

Last year, Bicycle Re-Source of Bend (BRoB) refurbished and donated 463 bicycles to people who needed them in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. This year, they may be able to increase that number, thanks to a $2,000 grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation (CCUIF).

August

"When Things Go Terribly Wrong: The man accused of killing Kaylee Sawyet studied criminology and is married to a cop. So what prompted his alleged crime spree?" Brian Jennings

As friends and family of 23-year old Kaylee Sawyer try to make sense of her death, allegedly by 31-year-old Central Oregon Community College security guard Edwin Lara, a forensic psychologist said many questions may never be fully answered.

September

"It's (Almost) Official: Bend becomes a university town" Brian Jennings

Some have lamented the change, but with the opening of the new buildings at Bend's Century Drive and Chandler, an academic dream that began 30 years ago is becoming a reality. September marked the grand opening of the four-year OSU-Cascades campus—an expansion that represents one of the most significant and historic changes in the city of Bend.

October

"Stuck in the Muck: Mirror Pond's owners ask DEQ to step in against the city" Nicole Vulcan

A local investor group, Mirror Pond Solutions, called for the City of Bend to take more action to address the problem of sediment buildup in Mirror Pond. The City of Bend, meanwhile, called into question the methods by which that group is basing its claims.

November

"Septic Shock: Whether you're a homebuyer or seller, you should probably know about the 300-foot sewer rule—costing people tens of thousands in SE Bend." Brian Jennings

In Bend's Old Farm District, owners of some older established homes got some harsh news from the City of Bend. For many of them, it could cost tens of thousands of dollars per household as they are forced to connect to the city's sewer system.

December

"Problems on the Plaza: Bend's downtown is a gathering place for the city—but business owners, officials and loitering youth all differ on how the area should be used." Brian Jennings

According to Bend Police, drug dealers routinely prey upon the homeless population in downtown's Mirror Pond plaza.While optimistic about short-term solutions underway, many feel a longer-term vision for the economic health of downtown Bend is sorely needed—and the only ultimate answer to the behavior of loitering transients in the area.