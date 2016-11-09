We didn't need much convincing to attend this beer and food pairing event at Revolvr, but helping a good cause didn't hurt...

As someone inclined to attend events that do more than simply satisfy a desire to party, I often find myself asking the question: Where can a gal get a five-course meal paired with local brews, served by a cadre of dapper dudes, that benefits a good cause in this town?

The answer: the Pairing for a Purpose event just held at REVOLVR Menswear.

Last Thursday evening, a space that normally serves the wardrobe needs of the styliest Benditos was less of a men's store and more of a forum for helping homeless youth. The event, a collaboration between REVOLVR, Silver Moon Brewing and Scoutpost was aimed at raising funds for the Cascade Youth and Family Center.

For those not in the know, that organization aids homeless and runaway teens in getting the help they need to thrive. Meanwhile, I didn't need much of an introduction to Scoutpost, because it seems like everyone is talking about them right now. Still, getting to nosh on the five-course meal that included their clay oven flatbreads, mouth-watering ricotta gnocchi with Brussels sprouts, and their Silver Moon IPA 97-brined pork loin and polenta was more than attention-grabbing. Oh, and that's not even getting started on the beer donuts and coffee pots de crème they tacked on for dessert.

In addition to feeling good about helping the cause and having my dapper dude viewing quota met for the week, I left with another mission: Head down to Scoutpost tout suite to check out what they have to offer on a regular basis. (See the review to your left...) The bottom line: If you want to generate a buzz for your food cart, you can do a lot worse than doing what Scoutpost just did by pulling off a delicious dinner for a good cause, about two months after opening the doors. And a final plug: Support homeless youth. They could use it.

Cascade Youth and Family Center

Cascadeyouthandfamilycenter.org

800-660-0934