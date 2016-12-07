The recent political season has left many disheartened and in need of encouragement. Meanwhile, others are ready for action but unsure what steps to take next. Cue the Central Oregon Social Justice Center, a great resource for taking steps toward a better future and protecting civil liberties. Its weekly newsletter offers some informative meetings and events—some that are highlighted below. Recent events have included "Healing, Post-Election" and "Organizing 101: Strategy in Activism," but for a full list of future events, visit cosjc.org.

Friday 9

Amnesty International Write-A-Thon

Sometimes talking isn't enough and the best thing to do is put pen to paper. Join Amnesty International in writing letters for the release of 12 prisoners of conscience—imprisoned for their religion, sexual orientation, race, political views or conscientiously-held beliefs. This letter signing event takes place from 11:30am-6pm at the Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend. For more information, contact Philip Randall at phil@tiedyed.us or 541-388-1793.

Tuesday 13

PFLAG Central Oregon Meeting

The Central Oregon chapter of Parents, Friends, and Family of Lesbians and Gays offers a monthly meeting and social event that often includes a topic or speaker. This is an opportunity to find out how to support fellow community members. PFLAG meets on the second Tuesday of every month at Nativity Lutheran Church, 60850 Brosterhous Rd., Bend, at 6:30pm. Nativity Lutheran is a LGBT friendly church and more information can be found at pflagcentralor.4t.com.

Wednesday 14

Citizens Climate Lobby, Bend Chapter Meeting

The Citizens Climate Lobby works to empower citizens to connect with and influence members of Congress to implement climate solutions. As activist Sam Daley-Harris put it, "Hopelessness is not a strategy for making a difference and neither is acting alone." The Bend chapter meets on the second Wednesday of every month at the Environmental Center, 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend, from 4-6pm. Contact Helen Seidler at helen@lavaedge.net for more information or questions.