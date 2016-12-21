December 21, 2016 Culture » Take Me Home

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

How the Fed Interest Rate Hike Will Affect the Housing Market 

By
why_interest_rates_affect_everyone.jpg

As anticipated, the Federal Reserve voted Dec. 14 to raise the federal funds rate by a quarter point. I thought it would be "fun" to show the effects of interest rate hikes on a $300,000 mortgage with a 30-year term:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-21_at_9.50.46_am.png

As you can see, a quarter point difference is not that significant, but a half point can make the difference for home buyers already barely able to qualify.

As interest rates rise, existing adjustable mortgages and home equity lines that are tied to the prime rate will be affected. Most adjustable rate mortgages adjust only on an annual basis, but most equity lines will feel the increases immediately.

When you consider other interest rate hikes for consumer debt such as auto loans, credit cards and student loans, the aggregate effect can impact real estate. When interest rates go up, so does the household’s monthly debt.

National and local statistics show our housing inventory levels are at record lows and that new housing starts are way below historical averages, particularly during the most recent meltdown. It is generally agreed that more new housing starts are needed to accommodate first-time homebuyers, population growth and natural obsolescence. The increases in interest rates mean it will cost developers more to borrow money to pay for the land and construction costs which will get passed along to the buyers.

Things are not in an emergency situation yet, but looking at the aggregate effect on everyone’s pocketbook means it will likely affect housing in one way or another.

Home Price Round-Up

>> LOW

click to enlarge tmh-low-ec14b8ce2c06e608.jpg

60847 Granite Dr., Bend, OR 97702

5 beds, 2 baths, 1,485 square feet,

.27 acre lot

Built in 1973

$163,900

Listed by Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

>> MID

click to enlarge tmh-mid-6b10ada9f6e28703.jpg

61042 Parrell Rd., Bend, OR 97702

4 beds, 1.5 baths, 2,149 square feet, .29 acre lot

Built in 1965

$375,000

Listed by John L. Scott Bend

>> HIGH

click to enlarge tmh-high-162598f592032260.jpg

1182 NW Redfield Cir., Bend, OR 97703

3 beds, 3 baths, 4,008 square feet,

.97 acre lot

Built in 1997

$1,075,000

Listed by Bend Premier Real Estate LLC

Speaking of...

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Nick Nayne

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation