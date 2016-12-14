Indoor Gifts for the Whole Family to Enjoy Together 

Baby, it's cold outside. Most Central Oregonian families don't just tolerate the winter months, they look forward to them as a time to engage in adrenaline-pumping outdoor activities. Even so, you can only hit the slopes so often. Still, being stuck inside doesn't mean the family can't have fun. This holiday season give your family, or a family that you adore, one of these great indoor gifts to do together.

Game Night!

Game night is a family activity that brings everyone together. Head to Leapin' Lizards and pick up Qwirkle ($32.99) and Dr. Eureka ($19.99) and create a game gift set. Qwirkle is an easy to learn but challenging game of matching colors and shapes. It's addictive, requires fast thinking and strategy and is perfect for ages 6 and up.

Players of all ages will love mixing it up (literally) with Dr. Eureka. Participants solve challenges by transferring molecules (materials in a variety of colors) from tube to tube without touching them with their bare hands or spilling them. Appropriate for ages 6 and up.

Leapin Lizards Toy Co.

953 NW Wall St., Bend

541-382-8326

leapinlizardstoys.com

Start a Video Game Battle

Check out the Play Station 4 Pro and NES Classic Edition. Give the family's gaming and entertainment experience an upgrade with the PlayStation 4 Pro ($399.99), bringing games to life with intense and detailed graphics and faster frame rates. The PS4 Pro supports 4K output, allowing games to be played in Ultra HD when paired with a 4K-ready TV set. Happy teenagers? Check.

Available at local electronics retailers

For some old school fun, pick up the mini model of the gaming system that started it all. The NES Classic Edition ($59.99) is a pint-sized version of the original Nintendo released in 1985. Parents will love sharing the gaming experience of their youth with the kids, and the young'uns will get a kick out of seeing what some of their favorite characters looked like when they were first created.

Find locations at nintendo.com

Makin' Ice Cream

Nothing beats enjoying homemade ice cream with the family, even when it's chilly outside. Go big and pick up the The Breville Smart Scoop Ice Cream Maker ($399.95) at Kitchen Complements. This machine is a master! It senses the hardness of the mixture and comes with a variety of automatic settings. No more ice dessert that is too hard or too soft.

Kitchen Complements

137 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend

541-389-5913

Indulge your favorite family with a machine that makes two quarts of their favorite frozen desserts or drinks. Available at Ginger's Kitchen, the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt-Sorbet & Ice Cream Maker ($90) gets the job done in as little as 25 minutes and the results are smooth and delicious.

Ginger's Kitchen

375 SW Powerhouse Dr. 120, Bend

541-617-0312

gingerskitchenware.com