Indoor Projects to Get You Through Til Spring 

You have lots of options for gifts this holiday season, but beyond the usual stuff that fits under the tree, here are some more ways to extend the gift-giving and give your peeps something to keep them busy til spring rolls around.

Chopping, Stacking Firewood Book

"Every man looks at his wood-pile with a kind of affection." –Henry David Thoreau.

If that quote has you feeling all aflutter, then you're probably going to love this book. "Norweigan Wood" came out in 2015, but it's still a great gift for 2016. Not only will it give the wood-stacker in your life something to read by the (wood) fire at night, it will give that person something cathartic to do all winter long.

Norwegian Wood: Chopping, Stacking, and Drying Wood the Scandinavian Way

By Lars Mytting

$17

Available at online retailers

Everyone Loves a Good Scarf

Whilst you're sitting by the fire waiting for spring to come, why not do something with your sadly idle hands? They say idle hands are the devil's workshop... so steer wide and clear of that devilry by taking up the wildly popular activity of knitting. Once you get into it, all your friends will want one of your angelic creations. Have a loved one who needs more to do this winter? Get them a gift card for Gossamer, where classes include "Knit One, Breathe Too!" and "Intro to Magic Loop Sock Knitting."

Gossamer

1326 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

541-383-2204

gossamerknitting.com

Classes $15-$65

Vintage Glamper

Central Oregonians love to get out and about... but after a while, sleeping in a tent starts to get rough on the body. So if you have a garage and a deep need to restore things back to better than their original condition, this might be the project for you. Vintage "glampers"—whether they're of the glossy Airstream variety or the beat up, lost-in-the-backyard variety, are all the rage these days. Pick one up for your sweetie from Craigslist or your nearest salvage/vintage trailer yard and you'll have a restoration project that will keep you busy alllll winter. (Get it done by summer and you could sleep in it while you rent your house out for astronomical vacation rental fees.)

Cost: $500+++

Inspirational websites:

vintagetrailermagazine.com

campertoglamper.com

halltruckandautosales.com