January 04, 2017 Sound » Features

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Legends Never Die 

R.A. The Rugged Man will melt your face

By
R.A. The Rugged Man is the best rapper you’ve never heard. Photo by RustyShack.

R.A. The Rugged Man is the best rapper you’ve never heard. Photo by RustyShack.

When it comes to hip-hop legends, far too many have passed on. No doubt, Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac or Big L would find lots to rhyme about in 2016 and 2017. I bet 2Pac, for one, would have some pretty powerful things to say about a Trump presidency. Unfortunately we'll never have a chance to find out.

Thankfully though, not all the legends are gone. R.A. The Rugged Man has had a strange and stumbling career with only two studio albums, a compilation and two unreleased records in his discography, but he hasn't wasted a single word.

Raised on Long Island, Richard Andrew Thornburn was rapping at age 12, building a name for himself almost instantly. By the time he was 18, there was a nine-label bidding war to sign him, which Jive Records eventually won. R.A. parted ways from the label (after a sexual harassment suit and some truly bizarre behavior) before his debut, "Night of the Bloody Apes" was released. The album still has legendary status to this day.

In the mid-'90s he signed with Priority but his contract was absorbed by Capitol Records shortly after. Still without a major label debut, he started releasing independent mix tapes in the early 2000s. During this time period, he recorded with Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, Chuck D, Talib Kweli, Rakim, Mobb Deep and several more of the most influential rappers of the last few decades. B.I.G. was quoted as saying, "I thought I was the illest," in reference to the Rugged Man.

It wasn't until 2004 that he was able to release his first album, "Die, Rugged Man, Die." The album is gritty and dark, celebrating the Rugged Man's antipathy for pretty much everything on Earth, especially the hip-hop game. His work is so autobiographical that it's impossible to discount the power in his verses.

His second studio album, "Legends Never Die," was released in 2013 to rave reviews, but still didn't quite set the rap world on fire like it should have. The track, "Definition of a Rap Flow," should be required listening for any student of rap or anyone attempting to get into the rap game. It's perfect. Period.

When he's not onstage, The Rugged Man writes dark horror comedies for Frank Henenlotter, argues publicly with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and hosts the web series, "Film School," on Film.com. R.A. The Rugged Man is an artist to his core and his three decades in hip-hop have only made the game better. Really, most MCs struggle to be half the rapper The Rugged Man is on his worst day. He might not have three new mix tapes out every year, but R.A. fits squarely into the old chestnut of quality over quantity.

R.A. The Rugged Man

Thursday, Jan. 12. 9pm.

Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend

$15

Related Events

  • R.A. the Rugged Man

    Staff Pick
    R.A. the Rugged Man @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

    • Thu., Jan. 12, 9 p.m. $15.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Features

More by Jared Rasic

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation