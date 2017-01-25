Letters 1/25-2/1 

"I am not a sore loser—I am an informed citizen." One of the many important posters I saw in this amazing gathering. We stand for justice, and will continue to walk that walk together! Good job Bend!

—Carolynn Black Klindt-Stoops, via bendsource.com

In the 60's women were burning bras... Not sure that did any good either.

—Jean Robson, via bendsource.com

Response to, "Deschutes River Settlement" 1/12

Thanks for the timely article in your January 12 issue. Many of us don't understand the significance of an intact ecology. Species (flora & fauna) come and go, but over a long time as conditions change. But when we impact elements of the ecology and unnecessarily eliminate a part of it, that makes the whole (the ecology) not so whole. The point being the whole ecology (plants, animals, fungus, bacteria & on & on) have functioned in a somewhat symbiotic relationship for many, many millennium, each a contributing part and have produced the resources on which we have subsisted since our origin. Without water, of course, it doesn't work. Piping is good but not the the total fix. In this area, greater Bend environs, there are too many inefficient hobby (tax deferral) farms with water rights. Not an easy fix, but I think worth a healthy look.

—Thanks again, Ted Winchel, a full-time, 50-year Oregon resident, 26 in Bend.

A free press is now the only "check" on our government. We need to support those institutions, locally and nationally, that are providing fact-based reporting and solid investigative journalism.

From The Bulletin to The Source, High Country News to The Washington Post...support those newspapers that are fighting the good fight. There is no democracy without a free press.

—Jenny Riley, via bendsource.com

Propane Delivery

Dear Mr. Steve Bedortha, President, Northern Energy Propane,

I have been one of your customers for 11 years. I rent my 250-gal. underground tank from you so my propane can only come from your office. I am a senior, a widow and I live alone off Old Bend Redmond Hwy. on nine acres with a very long driveway which I pay to have plowed. I heat my house with my propane fireplace and I also use propane to cook. Receiving the attached card in the mail today prompted this letter because I feel anything but worry free and comfortable.

On Dec. 21 of 2016 I contacted your office to schedule a fill (even though I am on a "keep full" basis). My tank was at about 35%. Online, under my scheduled deliveries, I was told the delivery would come by Oct. 29. It did not. I called again when I was down to about 20% and was told I would be put on the schedule (although no new delivery date was posted to my online account). Still no delivery came. When the tank went down 15 percent, I became concerned. Then I got a phone message Thursday 1/5/17 to say a delivery was coming and was my driveway clear? I called to say yes it was and I was very relieved. But, alas, the delivery never showed up. When I called the office the next day I was told I could not have a delivery nor could I be guaranteed when a delivery would come. They said the delivery people ran out of time and could not get to me the previous day. Now on 1/9/17 I am at 5 percent and I am scared. I call the office every day and politely "beg" for help, telling them what percentage my tank is down to.

Today I called to say my drive had just been plowed so this was the day to come because tomorrow it may not be passable with the next storm expected to drop over a foot of snow. I was told (as usual) that the information would be passed along to the dispatcher. No delivery has come.

I have been keeping my house at 65 degrees to conserve propane and wear a hat, jacket and gloves to keep warm. I would very much appreciate an honest answer to when exactly I will receive a propane delivery. Not knowing is extremely stressful and frightening because I have no confidence I will not run out and then what will happen? Will my pipes freeze? Will I need to move in with friends?

Is this really the best way to do business? To leave your customers in the dark, scared and helpless to do anything? What would you do if you were in my situation? I kindly request the courtesy of a response and more importantly a propane delivery.

—Cynthia Bassett

In Response to, "UFO Crash Outside of Powell Butte" (1/20 via bendsource.com)

It wasn't a crash. Each winter, the aliens use a huge, hollowed-out area under Pilot Butte as a base. Why do you think it's closed in the winter, hmmm? The site is a little controversial because on their home planet many folks think it's just an excuse for a junket to ski Bachelor.

— Paul Moriarty, via bendsource.com

Evaluating Congressmen Greg Walden's Central Oregon Visit

As Rep. Walden made his way to central Oregon yesterday I can't help to find myself as many others conflicted about his role in our community and our country. The new head of the energy and commerce committee has power over so much of what guarantees our quality of life that we better pray that he has the same priorities as we do, sadly his record shows otherwise. Central Oregonians cherish the beauty of nature and would like to preserve it for future generations but Rep. Walden supports devastating cuts to EPA, opposes expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou Monument as well as voted to pass the easing of public land transfer to states that could put in jeopardy hundreds of thousands of acres of forest as well as our water, good heavens our water!

Have we not learned anything from Standing Rock, Flint or Corpus Christi? Rep. Walden clearly doesn't stand with Oregonians on the environment but his new position also gives him power over something more personal and more present in our minds than the environment, our health and our ability to care for it for ourselves and our families. Without good health it does not matter how clean the air and water are or how prosperous the economy is. Health is the first thing we need to start our days and to just think that Rep. Walden supports throwing away the Affordable Care Act without a better replacement simply means that your immediate healthcare needs are of no concern to him. In Bend, instead of meeting with the vulnerable constituency that depends on healthcare coverage to stay alive he went to talk to a pharmaceutical company: as our president-elect would say: "Wrong."

Rep. Walden, we Oregonians value a healthy economy but not at the expense of lives—with so few Oregonians turning out to vote it's easy to see how you do not represent the values we stand for, so listen closely to the whispers before they become the haunting thunder of social uprising.

—Joanne Mina, resident of Bend and mother of two.

LETTER OF THE WEEK

