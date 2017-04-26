Letters 4/18-25 

@harmonyfarmsanctuary shared with us a scene from the farm last week. Hope your open barn event was a success! Tag @sourceweekly and show up here in Lightmeter.

In response to, Why Do We Celebrate 420 (4/20)

Dear Josh Jardine, (writer of "Smoke Signals")

Why so angry? Why are you yelling at your readers and cursing and calling them stupid? You need to chill out and smoke some weed, man.

Stay heady.

— Sam Smith, concerned stoner.

In Response to, Respecting Wildlife (4/20)

The bovine monoculture strikes again! I don't understand how cattle ranchers and fur trappers are allowed to torture wildlife and pets indiscriminately with their exploding cyanide and steel traps, and I also don't understand how these eco-paths can sleep guilt-free.

How did the indiscriminate maiming and killing of animals without the slightest remorse become a defining quality of "manhood" in these violent and myopic subcultures? Was the empathy for animals that comes naturally to children eradicated by fathers who equated empathy with sissiness? "Son, to be a real man you've not only got to not show emotion, you've got to not feel emotion." And even worse, how did such indiscriminate slaughter of wildlife and pets become supported by laws codified by our mainstream culture and sometimes paid for with our tax dollars?

Wildlife traps demonstrate their viciousness by their indiscriminate choice of victims and the horrifying pain and fear which they cause. We should not consider our society civilized until these despicable devices are outlawed. Our laws and religions try to assure us that such devices are not immoral or evil, but such a cultural mindset is psychological denial on a societal scale because these vicious traps are the very definition of "immoral" and "evil."

If you like wildlife and would rather it not be eliminated, or if you would rather not put your dog at risk by merely hiking in the forest or desert, then please don't buy animal furs and consider eating a few less burgers.

— Eddie Kinnamon

No to Sisters Airport Expansion

Where have all the birds gone? The airport noise has driven them out of the Sisters sky from Indian Ford, Tollgate, Crossroads — the large birds; eagles, falcons, birds of prey. I did not see them in this summer or now.

People in the area should not have to listen to this circus every day. Say "No to Airport Expansion." What is next? Helicopter tours? This airport should be private-use only. Pass an ordinance. Cliff Clemens is rolling over in his grave. The birds are gone. What is wrong with quiet?

— Bill Wolfe

In Response to, Saying Goodbye to Mazza Bistro and Devore's (4/20)

This is just too sad. A viable, beloved small business gets their rent jacked up beyond their profit levels. I'm all for free market, I get it, rents go up as demand goes up, but...... The new tenant better be ready for the same respect, or lack of.

— Karen Kellogg, via facebook.com

This is so sad to see. Why aren't the city council putting caps on rentals, for businesses and for housing? There is something very wrong about raising rents so high that no one can pay it, forcing out the small on purpose, just for more income. Come on elected officials, this needs to stop!

— J Huskey, via bendsource.com

Greed, Oregon strikes again. Just change the city's name to Greed already and be done with it. Anything for a buck...I miss my hometown. Unfortunately, it's all but disappeared.

— Stef Jackson, via facebook.com

In Response to, Eco Eats (4/20)

Eating vegan does not lower your carbon footprint if you're not eating locally sourced organic. I find it funny when someone says they are vegan and don't eat organic. The number of insects that die due to pesticides far exceeds the number of animals I have killed eating a locally sourced organic diet.

— Paul O'Neill

Letter of the Week

Paul – If anything gets a Central Oregonian fired up, it's talking about vegans! Thanks for your input. Come on down for your gift card to Palate. (Hint: there's also a vegan food cart, Broken Angel, right behind the coffee bar!)