Little Bites: The Fight to Save Novicky's Farm 

Efforts are underway to keep a local farm local.

With greenhouses and trellising systems, Novicky's Farm offers Central Oregonians the option of fresh, locally-grown tomatoes longer than some other farmers in the area. Today though, Novicky's—formerly Victoria's Veggies—is at risk of losing its land. The owner of the property would like to sell the land, and the best option to keep the farm is to purchase the property.

In 2008, after a long battle with cancer, Victoria Roth started the farm to educate the Bend community about the importance of fresh, nutritious and high quality produce. In 2014, after six years of growing tomatoes in Central Oregon, Roth mentored Justin Novicky and retired her farm to him. Roth hosted many seminars and tours on the farm, and now Novicky says, "I want to continue her legacy."

Novicky has taken the farm to new heights by selling his produce to local restaurants Deschutes Brewery, Worthy Brewing, Sunriver Brewing and Ariana, while continuing to sell at the local farmers markets and Central Oregon Locavore. Novicky has donated to farm-to-table dinners in the area, as well as giving away his Big Dena Beefsteak tomatoes this November to anyone who needed.

Novicky is committed to local food and to continue growing produce on the farm, but to do so, he has to raise a 20 percent down payment by Jan. 31, 2017. "I have built relationships with the land and the community. I care about this property and want to remain the steward of it!"

If you are interested in donating to the cause to save Novicky's Farm, visit the GoFundMe site:

gofundme.com/savenovickysfarm

