Little Bites 

With only a few hundred restaurants and bars to choose from in Central Oregon, surely you must be devoid of tasty bites and food-related activities, right? Totes!

Here are a few food-related things you should know about.

Jump on the Pup Crawl

The 6th Annual Pup Crawl is coming up, combining two of Oregonians' favorite things: pups and pints. The Humane Society of Central Oregon's annual event takes place Feb. 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24 from 4pm to 8pm each night. Unless there's a patio though, leave your dog at home. More deets:

Tues, Feb. 7 at 10 Barrel Brewing Company

Thurs, Feb. 9 at Wild Ride Brew Company

Thurs, Feb. 9 at Riverbend Brewing Company

Fri, Feb. 10 at Atlas Cider

Fri, Feb. 10 at Craft Kitchen & Brewery

Tues, Feb. 14 at Crux Fermentation Project

Thurs, Feb. 16 at Deschutes Brewery

Fri, Feb. 17 at GoodLife Brewing Company

Tues, Feb. 21 at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Lodge

Thurs, Feb. 23 at Worthy Brewing

Fri, Feb. 24 at Sunriver Brewing-Galveston Pub

Jem Nut Butters gets a national nod

On Jan. 23, Bend-based Jem Nut Butters received the Good Food Award in the pantry division for its Cinnamon Maca Almond Butter. According to the company's release, "the winners of the Good Food Award represent the best of the American craft food movement, creating products that are delicious, respectful of the environment and connected to community."

Cooking for Victory

Things could be worse! You could be rationing food right now. Give yourself a dose of history and plan for the future with chef and food advocate Rose Archer Feb. 8 at the Redmond Library. Archer will talk about rationing during WWII and the industrialization of our food systems. Plus get samples of WWII foods.

Know WWII: Cooking for Victory

Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Wed., Feb 8

Noon-2pm

Free