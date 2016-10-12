October 12, 2016 Chow » Little Bites

Local Breweries Take Gold at the Great American Beer Festival 

By
When it comes to bastions of beer culture, Oregon definitely represents. We already know it to be true, but some validation from the outside world never hurts. This past weekend, 21 medals went to Oregon breweries during the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. Here's a brief recap of some of the local winners.

Local Winners

-Three Creeks Production of Sisters won a gold medal in the Porter category for its FivePine Chocolate Porter.

-10 Barrel Brewing Co. of Bend won a gold medal in the American-Style Stout category with P2P.

A Few Other Brews of Note:

-Pelican Brewing of Pacific City won a silver in the American-Style or International-Style Pilsener category with Pelicano Extra!

-Breakside Brewery of Portland won gold in the Rye beer category for Breakside Rye Curious?.

-Ground Breaker Brewing of Portland won gold in the Gluten Free category for its Dark Ale.

-Alesong Brewing & Blending of Eugene took gold in the Brett Beer category for Touch of Brett.

-Sunriver Brewing of Sunriver took silver in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category with Rippin.

-Barley Brown's Beer of Baker City won silver in the American-Style Wheat category with Shredder's Wheat.

-Great Notion Brewing of Portland won silver in the American-Style Sour category with Heart of Gold.

-Craft Brew Alliance-Widmer of Portland won silver in the Ordinary or Special Bitter category with Drop Top Amber Ale.

-Two Kilts Brewing of Sherwood won silver in the Scottish-Style Ale category with its Scottish Ale.

...and many more Oregon breweries won bronze medals. Cheers to the winners!

