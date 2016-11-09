Local Storytellers Take a Risk "To Tell The Truth..." 

Some say variety is the spice of life. In Central Oregon, Two Twisted Sisters Productions is aiming to prove that true—especially when it comes to live theater. Their second installment of "To Tell The Truth—a Gathering of Local Storytellers" hits the stage at the Old Stone Church Nov. 12, promising to take the audience and the storytellers on a new kind of adventure in local entertainment.

Earlier this year, a couple of reclusive impresarios known as The Two Twisted Sisters captivated audiences with two installments of the variety show, "High Desert Hijinks," and the first evening of "To Tell The Truth," a spoken word performance put on by storytellers. All of the productions drew big crowds.

On Nov. 12 the duo, in collaboration with KPOV FM 88.9, High Desert Community Radio and The Old Stone Performing Arts Center, are offering the second installment of "To Tell the Truth," featuring performers telling their personal, true-life stories based on the theme, "What was I thinking?"

While The Sisters prefer to remain in the shadows, they have appointed producer Howard Schor and the production's host Dan Cohen to speak on their behalf. Cohen says, "I think what we're trying to do is something that there's a lack of in town and that's spoken word—a tradition of storytelling that's been lost in the media age." He explains that the intention is to create a show with an authentic element of surprise, one in which the audience doesn't know what the whole show is about before it begins.

The Two Twisted Sisters have curated an eclectic lineup of acts that range from well-seasoned to new performers, each telling stories in their unique way. Cohen says, "These people get up and tell their story and don't know how the audience is going to respond. The performers are taking a risk similar to the audience's. Everyone is on an adventure together."

Some of the performers who will be featured at the second edition of "To Tell The Truth" are singer Patty Davis; travel and food writer John Anderson; president of The Marketing Department Anne Marie Daggett; designer, musician and actor Dave Finch; public speaking and motivational coach Joanne Mathews; optometrist and actor Dr. Michael Coffman; and special musical guest Eric Troup.

Each performer will have between seven and 10 minutes and can't use notes or prompts.

To Tell The Truth

Saturday, Nov. 12, 8pm

Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend

$8 adv., $10 door