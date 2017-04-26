When you live in a town where the economy benefits from other people visiting, it's easy to feel overlooked as a local. Downtown can be packed with weekend visitors, and 20 minutes of looking for parking just so you can grab a pint at your favorite watering hole can make any Bendite feel like staying home is the better option.

People at those breweries feel your pain and they want to make it up to those of us to have chosen to stick around for the long haul.

"We started locals' night because we wanted to show our appreciation to the locals," Dewi Stanczak, tasting room manager at Goodlife Brewing, explained. "Most breweries have some way of doing that."

He's right. Almost every brewery in town has a locals' night. These are nights when breweries offer discounted beer (and sometimes food), either all day or during certain hours. Despite the fact that they're called "locals' nights," the discounts are available to anyone who walks in the door.

MONDAY

If the start of the week was unkind to you, there are two options to help you recover.

Deschutes Brewery, the oldest brewery in Bend, offers a discount on their beers and select burgers.

At Silver Moon Brewing, get $1.50 off pints and you can order "two beefy, hearty tacos for six bucks," bartender Nick Shealy says.

"Locals night is absolutely one of the most fun nights," Shealy said. "People are very responsive and they really enjoy it." Even though it's still called locals' night, these specials actually run all day long.

TUESDAY

Double dip at Bend Brewing Company and hit their happy hour for your meal and get a cheap beer at the same time. Happy hour runs from 4 pm to 6 pm, and all appetizers are half off. Beers are $3 from 4 pm to close.

Meanwhile, Immersion Brewing offers $1 off all pints all day.

WEDNESDAY

Sunriver Brewing Company at the Galveston pub has a special locals' night dinner option, and $1 dollar off draft beer and wine all day. Past food specials have included a pork belly bahn mi sandwich and marinated portobello mushrooms.

Craft Kitchen & Brewery will treat you well if you like smoked meat and beer. The brewery offers a smoked meat sandwich, side, and a beer for $10.

If drinking at home is more your speed, check out the tasting room at Boneyard Beer, where you can get $2 off a 64 oz growler fill or $2 off a 3-pack of their growler cans. The regulars are always on tap—Hop Venom, Diablo Rojo and RPM, as well as six other rotating taps

Three Creeks Brewing in Sisters offers a $10 steak dinner on their Locals Appreciation Wednesdays.

In Redmond, Wild Ride Brew is where you want to be on Hump day so you can get a discount on select pints.

THURSDAY

At Goodlife Brewery, Descender IPA and Sweet As pale ale, their two mainstays, are always $3 on Thursdays, and usually one other seasonal beer will be discounted. Growler fills are $7.