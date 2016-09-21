Countless cloudless days. Nights alive with abundant stars. Beautiful hiking, biking, downhill and cross-country trails. A creative, inspired, informed community...and at the end of a long day, a delicious glass of a locally-made and well-loved spirit of our choice.

Life in Central Oregon is good, isn't it?

We think so. While we do have to give homage to the entire state of Oregon and its many discerning, delightful denizens, there's just something special about living in the sunny central part of the state. We believe it's so special, in fact, that each year we take the time to honor the people, the places and the businesses that make our area so attractive. After all, 20,000 summer visitors each day can't be wrong, right?

Life gets hectic and things can get tough no matter where you live – but just for a moment, we encourage you to sit down, peruse these pages, and then raise a glass to this wonderful place we like to call home. Here's to you, Central Oregon.

Check out our Made in Central Oregon articles:

