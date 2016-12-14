Maker's District Holiday Pop Up Sale 

Seven eclectic makers will come together for a Holiday Studio Sale and pop-up shop in the Makers District on Saturday, Dec. 17. Utilitu and Teafly are at it again for the holidays, bringing artists and makers together in one space to satisfy your desire to buy gifts that are unique and local this season.

The sale will be at the home of Utilitu Sewing and Design, a funky space that includes a community creative space and a "Give Back Rack" where shoppers name a price for any item. Proceeds are then donated to a monthly chosen cause. December's Give Back Rack donations will go toward Standing Rock efforts.

Shoppers can peruse handcrafted jewelry by Mitch Designs, chunky and cozy attire from Ruby Blue Knits, fantastical art by Paula Bullwinkel, treasures from around the world courtesy of Maxwell Mercantile and bags and other products from Utilitu's studio mate, Free Range.

Maker's District Holiday Studio Sale

Saturday, Dec. 17

11am-5pm

Utilitu Sewing & Design

1234 NE First St., Bend